Dance Now! Will Hold Virtual 20th Anniversary Season Finale

Dance Now! will hold a virtual 20th anniversary season finale on Sunday, May 31 at 7pm.

Where: Facebook Live @DanceNowMiami

Cost: FREE ($20 Virtual Ticket Suggested Donation)

More info: 305.975.8489 | info@dancenowmiami.org

This unique evening of virtual dance will feature Artistic Directors Hannah Baumgarten and Diego Salterini, along with special guests, in conversation and with video performance clips from the company's twenty-year illustrious history. It will culminate in the world premiere of the new piece Zoom, Zoom, Zoom: A Love Letter to Italy danced by all nine of the company's dancers. Following the event, there will be a live streaming talk back and Q&A with the full company for audiences tuning in.

Choreographed by Salterini and Baumgarten, and recorded remotely from the homes of each of DNM's nine dancers, this world premiere playfully focuses on the virtual connections developed by so many during this challenging moment in time. With video editing by Salterini, a native of Italy, and a score made up of popular Italian music from the '60s and '70s, the piece's nostalgic sound honors the company's ongoing connection with Italy, the hardest hit of all Western countries by the coronavirus.

Dance NOW! has been on the forward edge among performing arts groups in continuing its creativity in the digital world during the Covid-19 Crisis, creating an ongoing series of weekly short videos with the company, branded Dance NOW! Miami Covid(eos).

