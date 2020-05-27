Dance Entropy Announces Virtual Summer Dance Intensive

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Artistic Director Valerie Green announced today that Dance Entropy is now registering students for its 11th annual summer dance intensive that runs July 13th through 17th of 2020. The company will be registering students on a rolling basis through July 11th.

The VG/DE Summer Intensive, marking its 11th year in 2020, now offered virtually for dancers, choreographers, actors, directors, and movement lovers of every kind. Participants receive individualized, professional training through classes taught by VG/DE artistic director Valerie Green and teaching artists of Dance Entropy. Students will take two classes per day: a morning choreography workshop with Artistic Director Valerie Green, and an afternoon hip-hop/street styles class with VG/DE teaching artists. The program aims to be a welcoming and inclusive virtual environment to study and grow in.

VG/DE provides ten program scholarships (covering 50% of the tuition) through partnerships with Lehman College, Queens College & Queensborough College.

Information & Registration can be found via LINK

The Intensive will be hosted by Green Space and made Virtual through Zoom.

