Dance Consortium Announces UK-Wide Tours Of Acosta Danza and NDT 2

Dance Consortium, the UK-wide consortium of 18 large-scale theatres, has announced two tours beginning in February 2022.

Acosta Danza, the company set up by international ballet star Carlos Acosta, returns with a new programme, 100% Cuban, following the cancellation of its tour in spring 2020.

NDT 2, the second company of Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT), is back in the UK for the first time since 2016 with a triple bill by German, Dutch and Swedish choreographers.



Ros Robins, Dance Consortium's executive director, says: "Dance Consortium exists to tour the very best international dance companies to audiences across the UK so I am thrilled that we can now announce not one but two tours for spring 2022. Acosta Danza and NDT 2 are very different in style but both are leaders in their field. In just six years Acosta Danza has become one of Latin America's foremost companies, effortlessly combining classical and contemporary genres infused with Cuba's rich cultural influences. NDT 2 launched in 1978, one of the original 'second companies'. It is now recognised as one of the world's leading contemporary dance companies in its own right with an incredibly rich repertoire of work from master choreographers. I can't wait to welcome them both to the UK in February."

Learn more at https://danceconsortium.com

