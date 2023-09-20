Dallas Black Dance Theatre Hosts Les Twins Highly Anticipated Dance Workshop Ahead Of Beyoncé's Dallas Renaissance Tour Stop

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) will host the Dallas stop of the Les Twins dance workshop tour on Wednesday, September 20th at 5:00PM, a day before they perform with Beyoncé at her Dallas performance of the Renaissance World Tour.

Les Twins have made a name for themselves through their unique ability to seamlessly blend a variety of dance styles and techniques. They effortlessly integrate hip hop and classical styles into their performances, showcasing their exceptional musicality, precision, timing, and fluidity. They have also worked professionally with Beyoncé since 2011 and are currently performing on the Renaissance World Tour.

The workshop is open to all ages and experience levels. Tickets are available for both dancers and spectators. Before the workshop, Les Twins will have an hour-long Meet & Greet event where participants will have a chance to have their photo taken by a professional photographer. Following the workshop, there will be an open freestyle after party that will include a cypher with dancers, spectators and Les Twins.

Tickets for the event are available via Eventbrite.

EVENT AGENDA

5:00PM – 6:00PM

Meet & Greet

6:00PM – 7:30PM

Dance Workshop

8:00PM – 10:00PM

After Party

Founded in 1976 by Ann Williams, and currently under the direction of Melissa M. Young, Dallas Black Dance Theatre's mission is to create and produce contemporary modern dance at the highest level of artistic excellence through performances and educational programs that bridge cultures and reach diverse communities. As the largest and oldest professional dance company in Dallas, DBDT is the fourth-largest Black dance company in the nation, the ninth-largest contemporary modern dance company, and ranked 40th among the nation's leading ballet companies. Located in the thriving downtown Dallas Arts District, DBDT has performed worldwide for over 4.6 million arts patrons and 2.8 million students in 33 states and 16 countries on five continents. The performances include two Olympics (1996 & 2012), the nation's most prestigious venues (Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Broadway, Jacob's Pillow), and for such luminaries as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and South African President Nelson Mandela. Since the pandemic began in 2020, DBDT performances have also been viewed virtually in 34 countries. The Company has been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as an American Masterpiece Touring Artist (2008) and received the Texas Medal of the Arts Award for Arts Education (2017).

For more details about Dallas Black Dance Theatre, visit www.dbdt.com.