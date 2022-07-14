Dallas Black Dance Theatre Comes to SummerStage Next Week

Dallas Black Dance Theatre is a part of the 2022 season of Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, in New York City. DBDT will perform works by notable choreographers including Darrell Grand Moultrie, Elisa Monte, Hope Boykin, and Christopher L. Huggins on July 22, 2022. New York City's beloved outdoor performing arts festival brings nearly 90 free and beneﬁt shows to Central Park and 12 neighborhood parks across the ﬁve boroughs. The City Parks Foundation announced the return of a full season of shows this year. SummerStage will celebrate New York's revival and the festival's return to 12 local community parks across the city, celebrating culture at a time when neighborhood parks have never been more crucial to the city's wellbeing. The season will once again showcase established and emerging artists, presenting distinctly New York genres including salsa, jazz, hip-hop, indie rock, reggae, Afrobeat, soul, pop, global, contemporary dance, and many more.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre makes its SummerStage debut on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Von King Park, located at 670 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY. A pre-performance community dance workshop will be taught by a DBDT artist on stage from 6:00-6:45 pm, followed by a full evening performance at 7:00 pm EDT. Both activities will be free to the public.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre is the ninth-largest contemporary dance company in the nation and the oldest and largest professional dance company in Dallas. DBDT has performed worldwide for over 4.5 million arts patrons and 2.7 million students in 31 states and 16 countries on five continents. Notable performances include two Olympics (1996 & 2012), the nation's most prestigious venues (Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Broadway, Jacob's Pillow), and for such luminaries as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and South African President Nelson Mandela.

DBDT Artistic Director Melissa M. Young shares, "We are ecstatic about making our SummerStage debut. Festivals tend to have an organically built-in diverse audience, and this appearance will continue to broaden Dallas Black Dance Theatre's visibility by embracing newcomers and reconnecting with those who are familiar with us. Our program is a great representation of who DBDT truly is by performing works that range from lighthearted, thought-provoking, powerful, delicate, and emotionally stirring. We are ready to electrify the New York Community!"

DBDT's SummerStage performance includes five captivating works. The high-energy and technically challenging Execution of a Sentiment, showcasing the athleticism of Dallas Black Dance Theatre, was choreographed by Darrell Grand Moultrie.

In the collaborative duet Absolute Rule, choreographers Elisa Monte and David Brown investigate the coming together and going apart of various emotions during the course of a relationship.

The Dallas Morning News described in●ter●pret choreographed by Hope Boykin as "one of the best pieces in the Dallas Black Dance Theatre repertory." Boykin created the work for DBDT in 2006 and described it as lighthearted, quick, fun, and whimsical with expansive full movement.

Christopher L. Huggins' Essence is a passionate solo dedicated to the women who have inspired him like, Ann Williams the founder of Dallas Black Dance Theatre. The piece portrays a woman floating on a rollercoaster of emotions that encompass the many facets of her life.

Face what's facing you! is a brilliant work by veteran DBDT dancer Claude Alexander III that takes an honest, soul-stirring look at facing life's challenges. Could this be art imitating life or life imitating art?

SummerStage Opening Night was held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, and kicked off with Jazz Legend Herbie Hancock. Season highlights include Caribou, Waxahatchee, MC Solaar, Carla Morrison, Ney Matogrosso, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Patrick Watson, Ana Tijoux, and Tony Vega.