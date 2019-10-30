DANCERS DEMAND ACTION a Benefit For Mom's Demand Action For Gun Sense In America Is Coming To The Joyce

"DANCERS DEMAND ACTION," a dance performance aligning art with activism, will take place at The Joyce Theater on November 11 at 7:30pm. The show is a collaboration between nine New York-based dance companies who are volunteering their time and creative energies to enable a portion of the proceeds to support Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a partner organization of Everytown for Gun Safety.



Joelle Cosentino, Founder and Principal Creative of Z Artists Group, one of the companies performing, was inspired to produce the show by the work of the gun violence prevention movement. Cosentino became an activist following the Newton tragedy. "What a terrible day," she recalled. "I did a memorial show for the victims at Symphony Space, and then years later after Parkland. I also did a PSA with Mia Michaels on the horrors of gun violence. It is a part of my life's work, and I am proud to donate to Moms Demand Action."



Cosentino added: "Moms Demand Action and Shannon Watts [founder of the gun violence prevention organization] have been on the front lines of the fight for common sense gun laws for years. I am proud that the

New York City dance community has come together in the legendary Joyce Theater to raise awareness and funds for such an important organization in America."



Every day, 100 Americans are killed with guns and hundreds more are shot and injured. "We in the dance community are eager to use our platform as artists and educators to do our part in this important work. We salute you and stand with you in this fight," Cosentino added.



Dancers Demand Action is executive produced by Mary Amsterdam and directed by Derrick Yanford. The event features choreography by Robert Battle, Dwight Rhoden, Austin Diaz and Johnathan Campbell. Dancers from the following companies will perform: Z Artists Group, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Caleb Teicher, Denys and Antonia, Pavement Dance, Mario Spinetti, Michael McBride andSamuel Roberts, Mary Grace McNally and MADBOOTS DANCE.



Maggie Costales & Christopher Kinsey

Artistic Directors



November 11, 2019 @ 7:30 P.M.

The Joyce Theater, 175 Eighth AvenueTickets start at $60Reservations: 212.242.0800For more information: http://www.joyce.org/dancers-demand-action





