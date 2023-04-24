CoreDance Contemporary Presents Premiere of RE-STRAIN-ED This May

CoreDance Contemporary presents, "RE-STRAIN-ED", an evening length program of modern dance May 13 & 14 at The Mark O'Donnell Theatre at The Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center in Brooklyn, NY. On the bill for the night is Artistic Director McCormac's new evening length work of the same title.

Marked by restraint not excessive or exaggerated, our passage from beginning to end is restricted mentally, physically, and emotionally. Whether it be ruminating thoughts that cloud, physical force or power that limits, conditioned behavioral patterns that restrict, environmental surroundings and/or physical objects that hinder: Together we are all "RE-STRAIN-ED".

Additional collaborators for the evening include photographer Jaqi Medlock, and dance artists, Madison Dyke, Sydney Foley, Payton Poole, Emily Slater, and Alex Ware.

Performances take place at The Mark O'Donnell Theater at The Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center on Saturday May 13 at 3:00pm & 8:00pm, and Sunday May 14 at 3:00pm. Tickets are $25.00 and available online at: Click Here

The Mark O'Donnell Theater at The Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center is located at 160 Schermerhorn Street in Brooklyn, near the Hoyt Street/Schermerhorn Street A/C/G Subway Stop.

CoreDance Contemporary is an Australian modern dance company residing in New York City. Founded by Artistic Director Rebecca McCormac in 2011, the company is comprised of five female identifying dance artists who bring different cultural and dance backgrounds to the fore, to form a hardworking and dedicated ensemble. At "CORE", our mission is to empower the female voice by merging artistry and athleticism through the medium of dance performance. CoreDances objective is to investigate choreographically, different, and oft times contradictory movement vocabulary through the physicality of one's kinetics and to explore the realization of this physicality as it takes form in the space.

Ms McCormac has an interdisciplinary approach to her work drawing ideas both contextually and visually to create work that is engaging for herself and her audience. Her work has been shown at APAP New York City Center, Atlas Performing Arts Center DC, The ODC Theatre San Francisco, The Dairy Arts Center Boulder, The ArtsHub Colorado, Wake Forest Dance Festival North Carolina, The Orlando Repertory Theatre, The Dance Complex Boston, CHI Movement Arts Center Philadelphia, Your Move NJ, Alvin Ailey, New York City Center, Steps on Broadway, DANY Studios, PMT, Dixon Place, White Wave, Triskelion Arts, The Actors Fund Arts Center, and Green Space.

This collaborative project and Spring Season were made possible in part with the support of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Pentacle Unique Projects, and The Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center.

For more information: coredancecontemporary.org