Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CoreDance Contemporary Presents Premiere of RE-STRAIN-ED This May

On the bill for the night is Artistic Director McCormac's new evening length work of the same title.

Apr. 24, 2023  

CoreDance Contemporary Presents Premiere of RE-STRAIN-ED This May

CoreDance Contemporary presents, "RE-STRAIN-ED", an evening length program of modern dance May 13 & 14 at The Mark O'Donnell Theatre at The Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center in Brooklyn, NY. On the bill for the night is Artistic Director McCormac's new evening length work of the same title.

Marked by restraint not excessive or exaggerated, our passage from beginning to end is restricted mentally, physically, and emotionally. Whether it be ruminating thoughts that cloud, physical force or power that limits, conditioned behavioral patterns that restrict, environmental surroundings and/or physical objects that hinder: Together we are all "RE-STRAIN-ED".

Additional collaborators for the evening include photographer Jaqi Medlock, and dance artists, Madison Dyke, Sydney Foley, Payton Poole, Emily Slater, and Alex Ware.

Performances take place at The Mark O'Donnell Theater at The Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center on Saturday May 13 at 3:00pm & 8:00pm, and Sunday May 14 at 3:00pm. Tickets are $25.00 and available online at: Click Here

The Mark O'Donnell Theater at The Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center is located at 160 Schermerhorn Street in Brooklyn, near the Hoyt Street/Schermerhorn Street A/C/G Subway Stop.

CoreDance Contemporary is an Australian modern dance company residing in New York City. Founded by Artistic Director Rebecca McCormac in 2011, the company is comprised of five female identifying dance artists who bring different cultural and dance backgrounds to the fore, to form a hardworking and dedicated ensemble. At "CORE", our mission is to empower the female voice by merging artistry and athleticism through the medium of dance performance. CoreDances objective is to investigate choreographically, different, and oft times contradictory movement vocabulary through the physicality of one's kinetics and to explore the realization of this physicality as it takes form in the space.

Ms McCormac has an interdisciplinary approach to her work drawing ideas both contextually and visually to create work that is engaging for herself and her audience. Her work has been shown at APAP New York City Center, Atlas Performing Arts Center DC, The ODC Theatre San Francisco, The Dairy Arts Center Boulder, The ArtsHub Colorado, Wake Forest Dance Festival North Carolina, The Orlando Repertory Theatre, The Dance Complex Boston, CHI Movement Arts Center Philadelphia, Your Move NJ, Alvin Ailey, New York City Center, Steps on Broadway, DANY Studios, PMT, Dixon Place, White Wave, Triskelion Arts, The Actors Fund Arts Center, and Green Space.

This collaborative project and Spring Season were made possible in part with the support of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Pentacle Unique Projects, and The Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center.

For more information: coredancecontemporary.org




Review: DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM Brings Glorious Ballet to New York City Center Photo
Review: DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM Brings Glorious Ballet to New York City Center
Dance Theatre of Harlem is taking the stage at New York City Center for their annual homecoming season through Sunday, April 23.
Feature: Breaking Down Barriers at The Brooklyn Ballet Photo
Feature: Breaking Down Barriers at The Brooklyn Ballet
For Lynn Parkerson, the founder and artistic director of The Brooklyn Ballet -- one of the only ballet companies to feature an interdisciplinary performance style -- looking back on 20 years of breaking down barriers is what inspires her to keep moving forward.
Review: MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY Spring Season Features Extraordinary Classics and Stun Photo
Review: MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY Spring Season Features Extraordinary Classics and Stunning New Works at The Joyce Theater
The Martha Graham Dance Company opened their season at The Joyce Theater on Tuesday evening with Program A. Dance enthusiasts and many more now have the opportunity to experience the Company performances that present Graham’s treasured classics along with stunning new choreographies. 
Photos: Inside National Dance Institutes 47th Annual Gala Photo
Photos: Inside National Dance Institute's 47th Annual Gala
National Dance Institute’s 47th Annual Gala on April 17th raised $1.7 million in support of its award-winning arts education programs that reach over 6,000 children every week. Check out photos from the event here!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Inside National Dance Institute's 47th Annual GalaPhotos: Inside National Dance Institute's 47th Annual Gala
April 20, 2023

National Dance Institute’s 47th Annual Gala on April 17th raised $1.7 million in support of its award-winning arts education programs that reach over 6,000 children every week. Check out photos from the event here!
Audrey Ross to Present DANCES I LOVE Concert This MonthAudrey Ross to Present DANCES I LOVE Concert This Month
April 16, 2023

Audrey Ross will present 'DANCES  I  LOVE' on April 29 at 7:30 PM and April 30 at 3 PM The Theatre at St. Jeans.
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Reveals NOTES IN MOTION Community Events 2022-2023Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Reveals NOTES IN MOTION Community Events 2022-2023
April 14, 2023

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will present Notes in Motion/Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Community Events 2022-2023.
Heidi Duckler Dance Presents Speaker Series Monday LunchHeidi Duckler Dance Presents Speaker Series Monday Lunch
April 14, 2023

Los Angeles dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents Everyday is Different, an interdisciplinary presentation of dance, music, and film that will take place at The Ebell of Los Angeles on May 1, 2023 from 11:30am-1:00pm. 
Ariel Rivka Dance Celebrates 15th Anniversary Season With Movement, Film, Text, and Live MusicAriel Rivka Dance Celebrates 15th Anniversary Season With Movement, Film, Text, and Live Music
April 14, 2023

NYU Tisch will present Ariel Rivka Dance's 15th Anniversary Season at the Jack Crystal Theater, May 31-June 2, 2023.
share