Clod Ensemble Presents Screenings of Their Kaleidoscopic Dance Film, THE BLACK SAINT AND THE SINNER LADY

Trailblazing cross-disciplinary performance company Clod Ensemble present a celebration of Charles Mingus' 1963 masterpiece, The Black Saint and The Sinner Lady. This kaleidoscopic dance film unlocks a new way of listening to the wildly sensual, rhythmically explosive album.

In early 2020, Clod Ensemble and Nu Civilisation Orchestra were about to present a live dance celebration of 'Black Saint'. Lockdown resulted in a change of plan; culminating in this unique and life affirming film set to the album in its original recorded format, performed by Charles Mingus and his band.

Audiences are invited to experience a new way of listening to this wildly sensual, rhythmically explosive classic album by watching world class dancers bring the music to life, unlocking powerful elements such as its complex structure, beautiful melodies, visceral emotions, moods and feelings.

The film is available to watch online throughout the festival and there is a free screening at the Southbank Centre prior to Nu Civilisation Orchestra's performance of Joni Mitchell's Hejira / Mingus on Thursday 17 November at 6.15pm.

Clod Ensemble Director, Suzy Willson says, "We are pleased to be revisiting this film, created during lockdown with a company of incredible dancers and guest appearances from Hackney residents and from carnival arts organisation Tropical Isles. It remains a celebration of Mingus' wildly sensual, rhythmically explosive classic album - of both the music and the movement it inspires."