Clod Ensemble Presents Screenings of Their Kaleidoscopic Dance Film, THE BLACK SAINT AND THE SINNER LADY

The film is available to watch online throughout the festival and there is a free screening at the Southbank Centre.

Nov. 10, 2022  

Trailblazing cross-disciplinary performance company Clod Ensemble present a celebration of Charles Mingus' 1963 masterpiece, The Black Saint and The Sinner Lady. This kaleidoscopic dance film unlocks a new way of listening to the wildly sensual, rhythmically explosive album.

In early 2020, Clod Ensemble and Nu Civilisation Orchestra were about to present a live dance celebration of 'Black Saint'. Lockdown resulted in a change of plan; culminating in this unique and life affirming film set to the album in its original recorded format, performed by Charles Mingus and his band.

Audiences are invited to experience a new way of listening to this wildly sensual, rhythmically explosive classic album by watching world class dancers bring the music to life, unlocking powerful elements such as its complex structure, beautiful melodies, visceral emotions, moods and feelings.

The film is available to watch online throughout the festival and there is a free screening at the Southbank Centre prior to Nu Civilisation Orchestra's performance of Joni Mitchell's Hejira / Mingus on Thursday 17 November at 6.15pm.

Clod Ensemble Director, Suzy Willson says, "We are pleased to be revisiting this film, created during lockdown with a company of incredible dancers and guest appearances from Hackney residents and from carnival arts organisation Tropical Isles. It remains a celebration of Mingus' wildly sensual, rhythmically explosive classic album - of both the music and the movement it inspires."




INTEMPO DANCE ENSEMBLE presents an evening of dance and music inspired in the magical world of the day of the dead celebration. Colorful Catrinas and Sugar Skulls dance, surrounded by live music and guided by imaginary beings - Alebrijes - as they journey to their new home. 
Noted dancer/choreographer Tanya Karn has joined the renowned Charm La'Donna Inc. dance company. 
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) announces the Professional Development Program, which will provide a scope of opportunities for early career directors and choreographers.
The World Choreography Awards will be held on November 15, 2022 at the Avalon Hollywood. Being its twelfth year in existence, I spoke with Allen Walls, Creator and Producer of the World Choreography Awards to catch up with this now seasoned Presentation and how it has been evolving through the years. I have reviewed the event in the past and it is a unique evening whose purpose is to present, celebrate and honor the best Choreographed Dance pieces or segments for the year in a now myriad of categories. It has also built upon it's live presentation and quality of live performances, special guests and hosting of the highest caliber.

November 10, 2022

On Sunday, November 27 Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance (CLD) will present a reimagined reprise of Mythologies, Lavagnino's (2021) choreographic work inspired by the stories of Ancient Greece, and a first look at CLD's newest theater-dance work in process, The Winter's Tale, based on one of Shakespeare's last great plays.
November 10, 2022

New York Theatre Barn will present its final Choreography Lab of 2022, the Open Lab, on Monday, November 14th, 2022 at 7 PM EDT. This lab will be a virtual hybrid presentation and will highlight three emerging choreographers creating movement at the intersection of theatre and film.
November 10, 2022

New York City Ballet will open its annual season of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker on Friday, November 25 at 8 p.m. at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.  
November 10, 2022

ISHIDA Dance will present stirs up still things, an evening of world premieres in contemporary dance based on original poetic narratives and works by emerging and renowned international choreographers. Stirs up still things will play Houston January 5-8, 2023 at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston.
