Classical and Contemporary Judges Announced For VKIBC, at Symphony Space

The Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition is scheduled for live presentations June 20-24 at Symphony Space, NYC.

VKIBC continues its dedication to creating a positive and encouraging atmosphere, allowing dancers the opportunity to further develop their technique, artistry, and understanding of the art. This competition is for the dancers - both classical and contemporary. Classical ballet rounds will take place Monday and Tuesday, June 20th & 21st; the contemporary dance and choreography portion of VKIBC will take place Wednesday, June 22nd, Finals Thursday, June 23rd; Announcement of medalists and Gala Performance Friday June 24th.

Judges for Classical Ballet:

Charles Jude, France, President of the Jury, former etoile of Paris Opera Ballet, former director of Ballet de l'Opera de Bordeaux, trustee for Nureyev and Lifar Foundations

Nina Ananiashvili, Republic of Georgia, internationally renowned ballerina, Artistic Director of State Ballet of Georgia

Patricia Aulestia de Alba, Mexico, former principal dancer, founder/director of Ballet Nacional Ecuatoriano

Cervilio Amador, USA, Ballet Master of Cincinnati Ballet

Petar Dorchevski, Slovenia, Artistic Director of Ljubljana Opera House

Gladisa Guadalupe, USA, Artistic Director of Cleveland Ballet and School of Cleveland Ballet

Olga Guardia De Smoak, Panama, President of New Orleans International Ballet Conference

Sun Hee Kim, South Korea, Dean, Korea National University of Arts School of Dance

Paul McRae, USA, Assistant Director of New Jersey Ballet

Christopher Moore, England, Artistic Director of Ballet Theatre UK, London

Nikko Nissinen, USA, Artistic Director of Boston Ballet

Nell Shipman, USA, Artistic Director of Portland Ballet

Sergei Soloviev, France and Russian Federation, Teacher, Conservatoire National Superieur de Musique et de Danse

Nikolai Tsiskaridze, Russian Federation, Rector of Vaganova Ballet Academy, St. Petersburg

Contemporary Dance Round is June 22

Judges for Contemporary Dance:

Charles Jude, France, President of the Jury

Mi Sook Jeon, South Korea, international dance educator and choreographer

Virginie Mecene, USA, Artistic Director of Graham 2

Steven Melendez, USA, Artistic Director of New York Theater Ballet

David Parsons, Founder/Director of Parsons Dance

Melanie Person, Co-director, The Ailey School

Ricardo Scheir, Brazil, Director of Pavilhao D Centro De Arts, Sao Paulo

www.vkibc.org