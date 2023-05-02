ChrisMastersDance Returns to Live Performance with MAUSOLEUM At BAM Fishman Space

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
After nearly a decade-long hiatus from live performance, ChrisMastersDance (CMD) presents Mausoleum at Brooklyn Academy of Music's Fishman Space, June 2-4, 2023. A dance work that considers and interrupts what has come, Mausoleum investigates our overconsumption of media, addiction to drama, inertia that concretizes unsustainable forms of life and work, and the inextricable link between love and loss.

Mausoleum is directed and conceived by Chris Masters, and choreographed and performed by cove barton, Sabrina Canas, Abigail Linnemeyer, and Marcus Sarjeant. Overstimulating and non stop, the work is set to original music composed by Ex-Fiancée and features costumes designed by Oana Botez (2007 Princess Grace Award-winner), with lighting design by Maruti Evans (2013 Drama Desk Award-winner). Additional collaboration includes dramaturgy by Eva Yaa Asantewaa, photography by Robert Flynt, and writing by Jayson P. Smith.

Mausoleum continues CMD's commitment to creating work using generative processes that construct multiple points of entry for diverse audiences to find their own avenue to engage with the work through its cerebral underpinning, hyper-physical movement, or live simulcast projections that redirect gaze, allowing the audience to witness private backstage moments.

"Like all my work, Mausoleum functions as a container that can be variously unpacked to consider myriad themes rather than being limited to a single perspective. We carve paths of empathy to encourage dialogue among performer, witness, and community that embraces each participants' background," said Masters. "Our foundational commitment to labor equity in the performing arts requires that one of the investigations in Mausoleum be rooted in a reckoning with the dance field's history of systemic exploitation of collaborators, to discover how we can lay the past to rest."

Performances of Mausoleum are Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 at 7:30PM, and Sunday, June 4 at 2:00PM. To purchase tickets to Mausoleum for $35, visit www.bam.org/Mausoleum. If financial hardship precludes your attendance, please reach out directly via the website below.

To find out more about CMD's commitment to reshaping labor equity in dance, please visit www.chrismastersdance.org/mausoleum or text CMD to 44321.

ChrisMastersDance is a Brooklyn-based contemporary dance company built by a team of interdisciplinary collaborators and directed by Chris Masters. Founded in 2012, the organization's philosophy is that the work should function as a container, seamlessly blending movement invention, theoretical investigation, and character-driven theatricality. Highlights include performances at Danspace Project, a sold-out run at La MaMa Moves!, years of professional-level classes at Mark Morris Dance Center (among other professional schools), the construction of an evening-length immersive dance theatre work in Beijing, China, and a soon to-be-released dance film-A Feast That Never Comes-which has received over 650 awards and selections in the most competitive year in film festival history.




