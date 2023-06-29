Chicago's First- Ever FIREBIRD PARADE Comes To Burnham Wildlife Corridor On July 8

On Saturday, July 8, Chicago-based dancemaker and 2023 Guggenheim Fellow in Choreography Nejla Yatkin presents for the first time the interactive and joyous Firebird Parade, where participants are invited to wear colorful homemade costumes and join one another in a festive procession of bird-inspired movements led by Yatkin to welcome the return of summer. Accompanied by live music, the Firebird Parade marks the culmination of Yatkin's four-week, 16-venue Firebird series presented as part of Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks.

Throughout the series, Yatkin has led weekly workshops and performed dance meditations in different parks around the city-- from the North to the South and West sides-- that have sparked hope and deepened connections between people and their surroundings. At the end of each dance, park visitors of all ages have joined in a collective bird movement meditation guided by Yatkin in preparation for the final Firebird Parade. The family-friendly Firebird Parade is free-to-the-public and takes place one evening only, Saturday, July 8 at 5:00PM, at the Caracoal Gathering Space in the Burnham Wildlife Corridor (47th Street and Cornell Drive, Chicago). In case of weather, the Firebird Parade will take place Sunday, July 9 at 5:00PM.

Nejla Yatkin says, "I hope that people from all different parts of the city will join the Firebird Parade to celebrate the changing seasons of nature. Through embodying the transformational myth of the Phoenix, I invite people to come together in fabulous costumes as a community to celebrate the return of summer. Moving together creates empathy, understanding, and collaboration, as we synchronize our movements, share emotions, and express ourselves collectively. New York has a Mermaid Parade, and I think Chicago is ready for a Firebird Parade. Join us for our first-ever Firebird Parade and come dressed up in joyous colors, feathers, sparkles."

In many myths and cultures, the Firebird – or in Egyptian myth known as the Phoenix – is a messenger of hope and is considered as an agent for purifying the land and waters, bestowing fertility to wherever the Firebird visits. The mythical creature represents the union between the Earth and the Sky serving as the mediator and messenger between the two.

Before the start of each week's park pop-up performance, Yatkin led free, family-friendly Firebird Workshops in four different cultural centers, including Indian Boundary, Lincoln Park Cultural Center, Ford Calumet Environmental Center, and Berger Mansion. Participants learned new movement vocabulary inspired by bird-like gestures and shapes, developed movements through flocking, explored the beauty and complexity of bird sounds, learned how to use found objects and movements to create their own unique soundscapes, focused on breath and meditation practices, and created personal costume designs that reflect the transformative journey of the Phoenix. The park pop-ups and workshops have encouraged participants—and roaming visitors—to create their own firebird costumes, sounds, and movements that will be showcased in the Firebird Parade.

FULL SCHEDULE

Map of specific performance locations HERE

Cancellations due to weather will be posted online HERE

Week 1

Movement Workshop with Nejla Yatkin:

Wednesday, June 7 | 5:30-7pm at Berger Mansion

Pop-ups with Nejla Yatkin:

Thursday, June 8 | 6pm at West Ridge Park

Friday, June 9 | 6pm at Wildwood Park

Saturday, June 10 | 12pm at Shabbona Park

Sunday, June 11 | 6pm at Legion Park

Week 2

Costume Workshop with Janet H Yang and Nejla Yatkin:

Wednesday, June 14 | 5:30-7pm at Indian Boundary

Pop-ups with Nejla Yatkin and guest musician Patrick Wojtalk:

Thursday, June 15 | 6pm at Clark Boathouse

Friday, June 16 | 6pm at Peace Garden at Buena Lakefront

Saturday, June 17 | 12pm at Maggie Daley Park

Sunday, June 18 | 6pm at Promontory Point

Week 3

Movement Workshop with Nejla Yatkin:

Wednesday, June 21 | 5:30-7pm at Lincoln Park

Pop-ups with Nejla Yatkin and guest musician Patrick Wojtalk:

Thursday, June 22 | 6pm at Bessemer Park

Friday, June 23 | 6pm at Arcade Park

Saturday, June 24 | 12pm at Jesse Owens Park

Sunday, June 25| 6pm at Vittum Park

Week 4

Sound and Movement with Nejla Yatkin:

Wednesday, June 28 | 5:30-7pm at Big Marsh Park

Pop-ups with Nejla Yatkin and guest musician Patrick Wojtalk:

Thursday, June 29 | 6pm at Gage Park

Friday, June 30 | 6pm at McKinley Park

Saturday, July 1 | 12pm at Humboldt Park

Sunday, July 8 | 5pm Firebird Parade at Caracol Gathering Space at Burnham Wildlife Corridor*

*In case of inclement weather, the Firebird Parade will be rescheduled for Sunday, July 9 at 5pm.

Nejla Yatkin is a performer/choreographer. Described by The New York Times as "a magician, telling tales and creating worlds" and "a fierce and supple performer," 2023 Guggenheim Fellow and Chicago-based choreographer Nejla Yatkin travels the globe inspiring empathic connections between people and their environments. She creates solos, choreographs ensemble dances for stages and sites, collaborates on plays and film/ video projects, and educates young artists. Nejla hails from Germany; her artistic lineage enfolds European dance-theatre, American Modern Dance, African American modern dance, and numerous international influences. She is the recipient of awards from the Princess Grace Foundation, the National Performance Network, 3Arts and the Baryshnikov Arts Center, 3Arts Foundation, Chicago Dancemakers Forum among others. For more see www.ny2dance.com.

Firebird by Nejla Yatkin is presented as part of the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks series, supported by the Mayor's Office and Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. The Night Out in the Parks program presents cultural events year-round in neighborhood parks throughout the city. The Chicago Park District in partnership with 100 local artists and organizations, present engaging events and performances that enhance quality of life across Chicago and amplify the artistic and cultural vibrancy in every neighborhood. Through multiple disciplines, which include theater, music, movies, dance, site-specific work, nature programs, and community festivals, the series aims to support Chicago-based artists, facilitate community-based partnerships and programs, cultivate civic engagement, and ensure equity in access to the arts for all Chicagoans. For more information, please visit www.nightoutintheparks.com.