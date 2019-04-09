Chen Dance Center Presents Semi-Annual Emerging Choreographer's Series

Chen Dance Center presents newsteps: a choreographers Series, its semi-annual emerging choreographer's series. Since 1994, The Theater has supported and presented artists developing innovative and risk-taking works through space and production grants.

These six choreographers were selected through an open audition by a panel of dance leaders including H.T. Chen, Rosalind Newman, Walter Rutledge, Elizabeth Keen and Lance Westergard: Annie Heath, Mat Elder, Spencer Weidie, Erin Bryce Holmes, Tanner Ryan, Aaron Girard.

Annie Heath's solo creates a space to nudge instincts and internalized insecurities. Within the watered womb, the nudges knock louder and the body crests; sipping on sweet air.

In his trio Mat Elder explores the fragility within archetypes of success through contemporary dance vocabulary inspired by Robert Longo's MEN in the CITIES. The physical exertion of the performers and subsequent exhaustion shows the visible cracks in American socioeconomic perceptions.

Based on poems Spencer Weidie wrote as a closeted gay boy, this trio merges pedestrian movement with modern and classical techniques to unveil his delusion of hope.

Erin Bryce Holmes' solo work explores themes and stereotypes of the "strong black woman". They include but are not limited to: acknowledgement of power, fighting over-sexualization and embracing the vixen role assigned to the black female form.

A trio by Tanner Ryan centers around construction of individual identity, and the roles we play in shaping one another's sense of self.

Based on Monets painting Three Women in a Garden, Aaron Girard's trio explores the different paths in which one experience can shape different people, opinions and memories.

Chen Dance Center supports the development of dance by providing a professional theater space in which artists of high caliber receive production support and visibility to the NY audiences and press. The Theater also hosts H.T. Chen & Dancers' annual educational series for school groups, Teahouse Performances for family audiences, serves as a venue for community events, and provides affordable rehearsal space for modern dance artists.

CHEN DANCE CENTER is comprised of three components: a performing arts SCHOOL, a black-box THEATER (formerly MULBERRY ST THEATER) for modern dance, and its resident dance company, H.T. CHEN & DANCERS. CHEN DANCE CENTER is supported by:NEW YORK STATE COUNCIL ON THE ARTS, NEW YORK CITY DEPT. OF CULTURAL AFFAIRS, THE HARKNESS FOUNDATION FOR DANCE.





