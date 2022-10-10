Chamber Dance Project Presents Immersive Evening Of Virtual Reality And Dance On Film at Planet Word Museum

Chamber Dance Project (CDP), Washington's premier contemporary dance company now in its ninth season, presents an immersive evening with seven dance films including three premieres and an onstage virtual reality experience held in one of DC's newest cultural destinations Planet Word Museum at 925 13th St NW.

In a first-of-its-kind, ambitious lineup of performances, Chamber Dance Project presents a powerful immersive experience that brings the audience participants into the art of dance on film and virtual reality. The highly sensory productions, spanning from the languorous to sexy, high energy to humorous, are:

One Flat Thing, Reproduced

Directed by Thierry De Mey and choreographed by internationally acclaimed William Forsythe.

One flat thing is considered as one of Forsythe's major works - a masterpiece of the 21st century - in which the virtuosity of the performers rivals the ingenious complexity of the choreography to the extent it has come to be known as "William Forsythe's Olympics"! A quick look is here.

Grief

An award-winning short film co-directed by Florence Peyrard, Max Gozy and Bastien Fiche, Grief's original idea takes root in the discovery of C. Pinkola Estés' book Women Who Run with the Wolves.

See Me

A new film by CDP dancer Alexander Sargent.

Waltz

Featuring Luz San Miguel and Davit Hovhannisyan filmed in an opulent Beaux Arts-era ballroom in Washington, DC.

Elevator Songs

A whimsical work of two men, a visitor, a hat, and a banana inside an elevator. Take peek here.

In & Out

Featuring sensational Royal Ballet Principal Marcelino Sambé dancing in the streets - with an opera house flair.

Directed by Yves Callewaert Featuring Royal Ballet Principal Marcelino Sambé dancing on the streets. This film showcases the rigor of classical ballet with a little sprinkle of magical realism and fantasy.

Onstage in Dwellings

Virtual-reality experience putting the viewer onstage in a performance of Dwellings by Chamber Dance Project.

Bells in the Corner

On two corner screens, the viewer steps inside the dance during the performance.

During the exhibition times prior to each screening, audience participants can choose to be immersed through virtual reality on center stage during a live performance of Dwellings and with multi-screen exhibits. Participants can also learn about the cameras and techniques CDP uses and can create an "independent short film clip" of their own.

Options for enjoying the mind- and body-bending experience are equally free-form, including:

· VIP Reception to meet the filmmakers

Exhibition, and First Screening: 5-7:30PM

Include a VIP champagne reception with filmmakers, a private tour of the exhibits, optional virtual reality experience, and reserved seating at the 6 PM screening.

Exhibition and First Screening: 6 PM-7:30PM

Exhibition and second screening: 7:30-9PM

Includes optional immersive VR experience.

To note, the same seven films will be screened at both screenings

Attending the performances will be CDP's Artistic Director Diane Coburn Bruning and CDP dancer CDP dancer Alexander Sargent will be enjoying alongside the audience of contemporary dance enthusiasts. Also scheduled to join the evening are Pulitzer and multi-Emmy winning Executive Producer, Show Runner and Writer/Producer/Director David Hamlin and Emmy-nominated Senior Editor for National Geographic Television and Film Salvatore Vecchio.

Sponsors of the one-night event include DC Commission on the Arts & Humanities; DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music & Entertainment; KPMG; Macy's; Peter Damon Group; and Share Fund.