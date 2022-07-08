Catwalk Institute and Bridge Street Theatre Present 'marion spencer and collaborators: to love the rise/pt.2'

Following a developmental residency at Catwalk Institute, marion spencer and collaborators will present a live public performance of a new work entitled "to love the rise/pt.2" at Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre on Saturday July 16, 2022, at 7:30pm.

"to love the rise/pt.2" is an emerging/ongoing multimedia dance project directed by marion spencer and including artists Ogemdi Ude, Symara Johnson, Kimiko Tanabe, Tara Sheena, s. lumbert and slowdanger. Taking lessons from abolition, liminal space, transformation, and Donna Haraway's "A Cyborg Manifesto," their process continues developing through a previously imagined and now lived apocalypse, offering visions of a world built from the detritus of our current one. Reflecting upon Mariame Kaba's writings on abolition and transformative justice, they collectively consider how we move forward with scars, embracing an alternative order. Emerging on a different imaginative plane, a new utopia and all her elements are built by their collective, collaging moving and grooving, sensing and sounding, constructing and deconstructing, finding and losing order to arrive together in a transformed ecology of sensing, imagination, and action. They offer an anti-capitalist mindset and alternative order in this project, posing that our world is made by us all through resistance, imagining and action.

In her own words, Marion Spencer is "an interdisciplinary dance artist currently living on the unceded land of the Munsee Lenape and Canarsie peoples, known today as Brooklyn, NY. I propose dance and dance making as salvor - cellularly, individually, sociopolitically, societally. Amidst a creative process including movement, vocalization, and collaging that are rigorously researched and rigorously intuitive, I dance and makes dances to dream and make dreams alive, inviting you to journey terrains of my imagination."

The performance of "to love the rise/pt.2" will take place on Bridge Street Theatre's "Priscilla" Mainstage, located at 44 West Bridge Street in the Village of Catskill, NY, at 7:30pm Saturday July 16. Tickets are $15, $10 for Students ages 21 and under, and can be purchased at the door one-half hour prior to the performance or in advance online at bridgest.org/spencer-tickets/. To learn more about Marion Spencer dance, visit their website at www.marion-spencer.com. And for more information regarding the performance of "to love the rise/pt.2" on July 16, go to bridgest.org/marion-spencer/.