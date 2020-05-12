CLI Studios Announces Global Online Dance Event Of The Year: THE 2020 DANCE EXPERIENCE

CLI Studios, the leader in online dance education for dance studios & students worldwide, announces an eight-week dance event featuring world-renowned choreographers tWitch, Allison Holker, Mia Michaels, Fatima Robinson, Tiler Peck, Teddy Forance, Lyle Beniga, Mark Meismer, Ysabelle Capitule, Kathryn McCormick, Nika Kljun, Chloe Arnold, Misha Gabriel, and more!

Beginning June 26th and running through August 23rd, The 2020 Dance Experience will feature over 240 live streaming dance classes, as well as performances, showcases, and contests from an unprecedented lineup of 50+ industry-leading teachers, choreographers, and artists. Dancers will have the opportunity to take online live streaming classes in contemporary, jazz, hip-hop, modern, ballet, lyrical, tap, and more. Beginner through advanced classes will be offered for dancers 8 years and older.

Participants will also receive access to hundreds of recorded classes from over 200 choreographers in the weeks leading up to the event and a one-year dancer subscription to CLI Studios.

Dancers who belong to dance studios in the CLI Studios Partnership Program will have access to additional benefits including exclusive classes, contests, and more.

"We have been working closely with our Studio Partners to develop a program that complements their in-studio summer programs. We know that many summer conventions, competitions, and intensives have been cancelled due to COVID-19, so we wanted to create a global program that allows dancers to supplement their studio training this summer, as they would do at an intensive," said Jon Arpino, CEO of CLI Studios.

Registration for The 2020 Dance Experience is now open and costs $99 for individual dancers.

For more information and registration information visit www.clistudios.com





