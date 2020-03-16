CLI Studios Announces Free Live Stream Dance Classes

CLI Studios, the leader in online dance education for dance studios & their students, announces a series of free online live dance classes taught by industry-leading teachers and choreographers. With instruction by dance superstars including tWitch, Teddy Forance, Talia Favia, Kathryn McCormick, and more, these classes are being offered in support of dance studios, dancers, and a global dance community struggling with Covid-19 related studio closures.

"We have been speaking to our studio partners and the wider dance community, and they really needed a way to continue to support their dancers through this difficult time. We wanted to offer studios and their dancers a way to continue to train where traditional options were restricted by Covid-19 related health concerns. We reached out to our faculty, and they were thrilled to help offer this to the global dance community," said Jon Arpino, CEO of CLI Studios.

The free online live dance class series begins at 3pm Pacific/6pm Eastern on March 16, 2020. Each day, classes will be offered in a variety of styles including contemporary, jazz, hip-hop, tap, lyrical, and more.

"As the leader in online dance classes and a respected member of the dance community, we are committed to doing our part and to help dancers #keepdancing," added Arpino.

For more information visit www.clistudios.com/keepdancing





