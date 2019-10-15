Brooklyn Irish Dance Company's A CELTIC CHRISTMAS STORY Returns For 2019 Holiday Season

A Celtic Christmas Story is a holiday-themed, family friendly theatrical performance that combines Irish dancers, musicians and singers with intoxicating storytelling and eye-catching choreography. Presented by Brooklyn Irish Dance Company and featuring dancers and musicians from Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, and renowned Broadway shows, this holiday experience will be a night to remember! The production premiered in December 2018 to sold out audiences at the historic Theatre 80 -- this year, the company returns to New York City, as well as surrounding areas, for a regional holiday tour.

Brooklyn Irish Dance Company is a women owned/operated business. Based in Brooklyn, Brooklyn Irish Dance Company strives to create new works as a collaborative community of dancers to break traditional boundaries and engage audiences with innovative and accessible performances of Irish dance and music. The 2019 regional tour of A Celtic Christmas Story will perform across New York and Connecticut accompanied by an outstanding cast of traditional Irish recording artists (Poor Man's Gambit) and accomplished Irish dancers.

By popular demand, Brooklyn Irish Dance Company decided to expand with performances beyond the New York City Area after acknowledgment and participation in Dance Brooklyn, an annual celebration of Brooklyn-based companies that was featured in The New York Times. Brooklyn Irish Dance Company performed some of their most memorable choreography from A Celtic Christmas Story, including "The Storm", a number that combines traditional Irish dance with contemporary elements and aesthetic.

Purchase tickets here for one of the tour locations to experience the magic of Christmas with a story of friendship, love, and coming home for the holidays- you will not be disappointed!

Photo Credit: Catie Horseman of Manhorse Co.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You