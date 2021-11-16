Brooklyn Irish Dance Company to Present A CELTIC CHRISTMAS STORY
A Celtic Christmas Story combines Irish dancers, musicians and singers with intoxicating storytelling and beautiful choreography.
Brooklyn Irish Dance Company will return to the stage this December for their third holiday season with their production A Celtic Christmas Story at New York's Sheen Center.
A Celtic Christmas Story is a holiday-themed, family friendly theatrical production that combines Irish dancers, musicians and singers with intoxicating storytelling and beautiful choreography. Experience the magic of Christmas with a story of friendship, love, and coming home for the holidays, presented in full merriment by an outstanding cast of world-renowned singers, musicians and Irish dancers, all set to your favorite holiday music and classic Irish tunes.
