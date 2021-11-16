Brooklyn Irish Dance Company to Present A CELTIC CHRISTMAS STORY

Brooklyn Irish Dance Company will return to the stage this December for their third holiday season with their production A Celtic Christmas Story at New York's Sheen Center.

A Celtic Christmas Story is a holiday-themed, family friendly theatrical production that combines Irish dancers, musicians and singers with intoxicating storytelling and beautiful choreography. Experience the magic of Christmas with a story of friendship, love, and coming home for the holidays, presented in full merriment by an outstanding cast of world-renowned singers, musicians and Irish dancers, all set to your favorite holiday music and classic Irish tunes.

