Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bronx Opera To Present LADY IN THE DARK This January & February

All performances to take place at the Lovinger Theatre at Lehman College in the Bronx.

Dec. 27, 2022  

The Bronx Opera Company presents a rare NYC production of the landmark musical LADY IN THE DARK, book by Moss Hart, music and lyrics by Kurt Weill and Ira Gershwin, in two weekends of performances: Saturdays January 28 & February 4 at 7:30 PM; and Sundays January 29 & February 5 at 2:30 PM, all at the Lovinger Theatre at Lehman College in the Bronx, 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West.

LADY IN THE DARK premiered at the Alvin Theatre on Broadway on January 23, 1941, with a cast led by Gertrude Lawrence and Danny Kaye, and the orchestra conducted by Maurice Abravanel. "The Saga of Jenny," "My Ship," and "Tchaikovsky" are the three most well-known songs in a brilliant piece of musical theatre which combines the verbal style of Hart, the always fascinating musical language of Weill, and the brilliant lyrics of Gershwin.

Liza Elliott appears to have it all: she runs a successful fashion magazine and has several suitors. Underneath, however, she is miserable, which leads her to see a psychiatrist, who works with Liza to analyze her feelings by way of her dreams. She recounts three dreams - one in which she is the center of a world of glamor, one in which she is the center of her own wedding, and finally a manic "circus" trial scene in which she is forced to defend herself against the charge that she refuses to make up her mind. Ultimately, Liza finds the root of her problem in a childhood song which haunts her, but which she is unable to remember in full. Will she be able to process her dreams, her memories, and the various personalities that surround her?

Bronx Opera Company was founded in 1967 by its artistic director and music director, the conductor Michael Spierman, and is run by Maestro Spierman in partnership with his son Benjamin Spierman, the company's General Director. The Company is a member of the New York Opera Alliance.

Bronx Opera Company presents two full productions each year. Its repertoire ranges from the very rarely performed to opera's "top ten."

All productions are sung in English with full orchestra and chorus. Additionally, the Company presents concerts of opera excerpts throughout the year in the Bronx, Manhattan, and surrounding areas, and partners with local community schools and organizations to spread the word about the current production, create performances, and educate people in all areas of the performing arts.

LADY IN THE DARK

Music by Kurt Weill

Lyrics by Ira Gershwin

Book by Moss Hart

Saturdays, January 28th and February 4th, at 7:30 PM

Sundays, January 29th and February 5th at 2:30 PM

Lehman College/Lovinger Theatre, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. West/Bronx, NY

Tickets: $40/$30 (discounts available)

Reservations: Our.Show/BxOLady2023

Conducted by Michael Spierman (1/29, 2/4, 2/5) and Eric Kramer (1/28)

Directed by Eric Lamp and Benjamin Spierman

Costumes designed by Anthony Paul-Cavaretta and Eric Lamp

Scenic and Lighting Design by Matthew Imhoff




BroadStage Presents NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE: FROM SHALLOWS TO SEAFLOOR In January 2023 Photo
BroadStage Presents NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE: FROM SHALLOWS TO SEAFLOOR In January 2023
Featured as part of the National Geographic Live touring speaker series across North America, which brings to life the awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic experts, is “From Shallows to Seafloor” with marine biologist Diva Amon. This event is presented by BroadStage on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center.
Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents THE NIGHT FALLS By Karen Russell, Ellis Lud Photo
Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents THE NIGHT FALLS By Karen Russell, Ellis Ludwig-Leone, and Troy Schumacher
Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents The Night Falls by Karen Russell, Ellis Ludwig-Leone, and Troy Schumacher, featuring performance highlights and moderated discussion about the forthcoming premiere of The Night Falls.
Ballet Hispánico School of Dance Announces Pre-Professional Program Auditions for S Photo
Ballet Hispánico School of Dance Announces Pre-Professional Program Auditions for Summer 2023
Ballet Hispánico, the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures, announces four in-person opportunities to audition for the School of Dance Summer 2023 Pre-Professional Programs.
World Premiere Of INVISIBLE CITIES to be Presented by The Great Northern Festival, The Cow Photo
World Premiere Of INVISIBLE CITIES to be Presented by The Great Northern Festival, The Cowles Center, And Northrop
The Great Northern Festival, The Cowles Center, and Northrop will present the world premiere of Ashwini Ramaswamy & Kevork Mourad: Invisible Cities on January 27 & 28, 2023 at 7:30pm, both livestreamed and in-person from the Cowles Center's Goodale Theater.

More Hot Stories For You


Dutch National Ballet to Present THE SWAN LAKE Beginning in MarchDutch National Ballet to Present THE SWAN LAKE Beginning in March
December 27, 2022

Dutch National Ballet will present the first night of the full-length ballet classic Swan Lake on Wednesday 22 March. In total, seventeen performances of the production will be given in the period from 22 March 2023 to 18 April 2023.
BroadStage Presents NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE: FROM SHALLOWS TO SEAFLOOR In January 2023BroadStage Presents NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE: FROM SHALLOWS TO SEAFLOOR In January 2023
December 22, 2022

Featured as part of the National Geographic Live touring speaker series across North America, which brings to life the awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic experts, is “From Shallows to Seafloor” with marine biologist Diva Amon. This event is presented by BroadStage on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center.
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's Presentation of THE NUTCRACKER Sets New Sales Record!Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's Presentation of THE NUTCRACKER Sets New Sales Record!
December 22, 2022

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's 2022 presentation of The Nutcracker, sponsored by Altafiber, broke every Nutcracker sales record in the history of the organization, grossing just under $560,000 in ticket sales.
Alexei Ratmansky to Depart American Ballet Theatre in June 2023Alexei Ratmansky to Depart American Ballet Theatre in June 2023
December 22, 2022

American Ballet Theatre has announced that Alexei Ratmansky will be stepping down as Artist in Residence at the end of his contract in June 2023. Ratmansky, who has been with ABT since January 2009, has made a significant impact on the Company with his choreography and leadership.
Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents THE NIGHT FALLS By Karen Russell, Ellis Ludwig-Leone, and Troy SchumacherWorks & Process At The Guggenheim Presents THE NIGHT FALLS By Karen Russell, Ellis Ludwig-Leone, and Troy Schumacher
December 22, 2022

Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents The Night Falls by Karen Russell, Ellis Ludwig-Leone, and Troy Schumacher, featuring performance highlights and moderated discussion about the forthcoming premiere of The Night Falls.
share