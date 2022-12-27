Bronx Opera To Present LADY IN THE DARK This January & February

The Bronx Opera Company presents a rare NYC production of the landmark musical LADY IN THE DARK, book by Moss Hart, music and lyrics by Kurt Weill and Ira Gershwin, in two weekends of performances: Saturdays January 28 & February 4 at 7:30 PM; and Sundays January 29 & February 5 at 2:30 PM, all at the Lovinger Theatre at Lehman College in the Bronx, 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West.

LADY IN THE DARK premiered at the Alvin Theatre on Broadway on January 23, 1941, with a cast led by Gertrude Lawrence and Danny Kaye, and the orchestra conducted by Maurice Abravanel. "The Saga of Jenny," "My Ship," and "Tchaikovsky" are the three most well-known songs in a brilliant piece of musical theatre which combines the verbal style of Hart, the always fascinating musical language of Weill, and the brilliant lyrics of Gershwin.

Liza Elliott appears to have it all: she runs a successful fashion magazine and has several suitors. Underneath, however, she is miserable, which leads her to see a psychiatrist, who works with Liza to analyze her feelings by way of her dreams. She recounts three dreams - one in which she is the center of a world of glamor, one in which she is the center of her own wedding, and finally a manic "circus" trial scene in which she is forced to defend herself against the charge that she refuses to make up her mind. Ultimately, Liza finds the root of her problem in a childhood song which haunts her, but which she is unable to remember in full. Will she be able to process her dreams, her memories, and the various personalities that surround her?

Bronx Opera Company was founded in 1967 by its artistic director and music director, the conductor Michael Spierman, and is run by Maestro Spierman in partnership with his son Benjamin Spierman, the company's General Director. The Company is a member of the New York Opera Alliance.

Bronx Opera Company presents two full productions each year. Its repertoire ranges from the very rarely performed to opera's "top ten."

All productions are sung in English with full orchestra and chorus. Additionally, the Company presents concerts of opera excerpts throughout the year in the Bronx, Manhattan, and surrounding areas, and partners with local community schools and organizations to spread the word about the current production, create performances, and educate people in all areas of the performing arts.

LADY IN THE DARK

Music by Kurt Weill

Lyrics by Ira Gershwin

Book by Moss Hart

Saturdays, January 28th and February 4th, at 7:30 PM

Sundays, January 29th and February 5th at 2:30 PM

Lehman College/Lovinger Theatre, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. West/Bronx, NY

Tickets: $40/$30 (discounts available)

Reservations: Our.Show/BxOLady2023

Conducted by Michael Spierman (1/29, 2/4, 2/5) and Eric Kramer (1/28)

Directed by Eric Lamp and Benjamin Spierman

Costumes designed by Anthony Paul-Cavaretta and Eric Lamp

Scenic and Lighting Design by Matthew Imhoff