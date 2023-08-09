Broadway's Lawrence Leritz and Taeler Cyrus to Teach Master Class at Harlem Dancer's Warehouse in September

Learn from Broadway veterans at the newly formed dance school in Harlem.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

The Harlem Dancer's Warehouse will welcome Broadway's Lawrence Leritz (Ballet), Taeler Cyrus (WICKED Musical Theatre) and Paris (Voguing Dance), Ayoluwa Dance (African Dance), Kat Bark (Comtemporary) to teach at the school's first Master Class Dance Series in September 2023.

The newly formed Harlem Dancer's Warehouse, Inc. is a non-profit dance school whose mission is to teach the art of dance to children, teens and young adults in the hope of keeping them away from sex, drugs, alcohol and crime. The use of dance is embedded in all cultures and The Harlem Dancer's Warehouse, Inc. will promote and inspire a new generation. Faye Yvette McQueen is the founder and artistic director.

Master Class Series-

https://www.theharlemdancerswarehouse.org/master-dance-classes

The Harlem Dance Warehouse-

https://www.theharlemdancerswarehouse.org/

Harlem Dancer's Warehouse-

6 Edgecombe Ave

4th Floor Dance Studio

New York, NY 10030

(929) 358-5330

theharlemdancerswarehouse@gmail.com

 




