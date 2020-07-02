Broadway Dancers Will Teach Classes on New Platform PASSDOOR

PassDoor, an emerging company in the New York theatre scene, announced the launch of their virtual platform which hosts professional-level dance classes taught solely by seasoned Broadway performers.

Through the instruction of these notable teaching artists who have appeared in over 100 Broadway shows, students on Passdoor will learn dance techniques, skills and choreography from the comfort of their own home - regardless of personal skill level or age.

With Broadway dark due to COVID-19, PassDoor was born out of the necessity to provide out-of-work performers an outlet for their art - the opportunity to train, connect and share their talents with future generations of dancers. Each Passdoor class is capped at 20 students, therefore allowing the instructors to provide direct feedback live. Classes are offered in the Ballet, Ballet Barre, Broadway Choreo, Children's Theatre Playhouse, Jazz, Hip Hop, Tap, Theatre Dance and Theatre Jazz modalities, formatted for both adults and children.

"We formed PassDoor out of a need to help displaced Broadway Dancers due to the Pandemic, but quickly discovered it could be so much more. Not only are we providing a space for current professional artists to create and share their craft, but because everything is online, we have an opportunity to change the face of tomorrow's Broadway by educating the young artists of today that might not have access to theatre or the arts," said Megan Sikora, Director of Sales & Partnerships of Passdoor.

The pass door in every Broadway theatre is the door that separates the backstage area from the auditorium - essentially the gateway between the audience and the cast/crew. This platform was developed as the company's own passdoor providing a gateway for striving artists all over the world to access the training, guidance, and connections they need to develop, hone, and share their own talents. Passdoor brings professional-level training from established Broadway artists to the living rooms of aspiring students of all ages, abilities, races, and socioeconomic backgrounds across the globe.

To learn more about Passdoor or to register for classes, please visit: http://www.pass-door.com.

