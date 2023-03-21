​​​​​​​Brian Webb Dance Company Presents EMPTY SPACE | EMPTY TIME & WORLDS WITHIN, April 20 & 21

Brian Webb Dance Company (BWDC) welcomes Ottawa Dance Directive (ODD) and composer and progressive metal musician, Raphael Weinroth-Browne, for Empty Space | Empty Time & Worlds Within, April 20 & 21 at the Triffo Theatre in Allard Hall, MacEwan University.

The evening features solo musical performances by internationally renowned Canadian cellist Raphael Weinroth-Browne with dance collaborations by ODD choreographer, Yvonne Coutts.

Coutts' new quartet, Empty Space | Empty Time is a wordless conversation with Worlds Within, which is played live by composer Weinroth-Browne. Originally created in silence, the dance found its bearings through the exquisite emotional cycles of the music. Physical and spatial, the work reveals both the quiet and energetic swells of sorrow and solace.



"I am most excited to be presenting ODD here in Edmonton," says Artistic Director, Brian Webb. "Yvonne Coutts is a dance artist who really engages audiences in fantastic dancing. Her collaborator Raphael Weinroth-Browne has just returned from Europe on a 20-city tour where his music was wildly received. I guarantee that this is a show not to be missed."

Released in 2020 to critical acclaim, Worlds Within is a continuous 40-minute piece, built from a very simple initial seed, gradually branching out and recreating itself in different forms through the use of live looping. "I think of it sometimes as the soundtrack to a life cycle," says Weinroth-Browne. "...beginning from an unending ether (Unending I), emerging into innocence and wonder (From Within), growing into self-awareness (From Above) followed by chaos and upheaval (Tumult), making peace with what is (Fade [Afterglow]), and returning to the infinite (Unending II)".

Raphael Weinroth-Browne, Worlds Within Tickets for all performances are $25 (student/senior), $40 (general admission) and are on sale now at BWDC.ca. PURCHASE TICKETS

Brian Webb Dance Company is an institution in Edmonton's Dance Community celebrating 44 years of Canadian contemporary dance. BWDC is a community-minded, dynamic artistic builder creating through collaboration; fostering dialogue between dance artists and audiences; building bridges between established and emerging artists; encouraging communication among professional artists; and organizing interaction between arts organizations and educational institutions.



For more information please visit BWDC.ca.