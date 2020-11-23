Bolshoi Ballet's Production Of THE NUTCRACKER Returns To Cinemas This December

The legendary Bolshoi Ballet's production of holiday favorite, The Nutcracker, returns to cinemas nationally this December.

The Nutcracker is one of the greatest classics of the ballet cannon, based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's enchanting fairytale. With iconic music by Tchaikovsky, this beautiful production transports audiences of all ages to a world of magic and wonder, performed and captured live on stage from the glorious Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow, Russia.

Attending this timeless holiday classic is a tradition for families, and Fathom Events, BY Experience, and Pathé Live are pleased to ensure that this treasured ballet is available to audiences in local cinemas coast-to-coast, particularly at a time when gathering for local live stage productions may not be possible.

Tickets for The Bolshoi Ballet: The Nutcracker can be purchased here or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

On Christmas Eve, Marie receives a nutcracker doll as a gift. In her dreams, the toy turns into a courageous and charming prince, who takes the girl on an unforgettable adventure. This eternal holiday classic is the Bolshoi's ode to wonder and imagination inviting audiences of all ages to be carried away on an enchanting journey of their dreams with young Marie and her Prince through a whirlwind of snowflakes, an intense battle against a Mouse King, and finally, a kingdom of delights on the Bolshoi's majestic stage.

Witness rising star Margarita Shrainer perfectly embody Marie's innocence and enchantment, the supremely elegant Principal Dancer Semyon Chudin as The Nutcracker and the Bolshoi's world-famous corps de ballet, as they bring audiences on an otherworldly journey.

