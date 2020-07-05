Black Dance Stories Announces July 2020 Lineup

Black Dance Stories announces its July 2020 lineup, featuring stories by and discussions with, well-known dancers and choreographers who use their art to create commentary on the Black experience. Created and conceived by performer, producer, and dance writer Charmaine Warren, the newly launched story sharing and discussion series highlights Black creatives in the dance world. Black Dance Stories streams live via Zoom every Thursday in July at 6 pm. Join Black Dance Stories here.

July 2020 artists include dancers who use their work to raise societal issues, strengthen community through their programming, and use history as a source of inspiration. The lineup includes Jamar Roberts (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre), Tiffany Rea-Fisher (Elisa Monte Dance), Cynthia Oliver (Cynthia Oliver Co. Dance Theatre), Marjani Forté-Saunders (formerly Urban Bush Women), Lorenzo "Rennie" Harris (Rennie Harris Puremovement), J. Bouey (Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company), Kyle Marshall (Kyle Marshall Choreography), and Okwui Okpokwasili (Past Hodder Fellow). Black Dance Stories launched on June 25, 2020, with internationally acclaimed tap dancer and choreographer Ayodele Casel and dancer, choreographer, and founder of Company SBB Stefanie Batten Bland. Each session will be archived on the Black Dance Stories YouTube page.

The series is consistent with the tradition of Black artists finding a way for their voices to be heard during turbulent times. When civil, moral, and social freedoms are challenged and at times stifled, Black artists find ways to use their talents as activism.

Black Dance Stories upholds, highlights, and celebrates Black creatives.

"Our dance world was pummeled by COVID-19 and Black dance artists around the world are finding ways to talk about life during this time, said Charmaine Warren, creator of Black Dance Stories. Our world was further turned upside down after horrible events ensued nationally and globally, bringing attention, yet again, to the need for the Black Lives Matter movement. Black dance artists have not been quiet since. Black dance artists have been doing the work. Black dance artists continue to make work. To stay involved, we will hold weekly impromptu discussions and tell stories-Black Dance Stories. This is one action--we will stay involved."

The Black Dance Stories team includes Charmaine Warren, Kimani Fowlin, and Nicholas Hall.

The story sharing and discussion series will live stream on Zoom, every Thursday in July at 6 pm. Each session will be archived on the Black Dance Stories YouTube page. For more information visit @BlackDanceStories on Instagram or email blackdancestories@gmail.com. Sign up for updates here. For press information contact blackdancestories@gmail.com.

