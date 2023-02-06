Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Battery Dance Presents Battery Dance NOW At New York Live Arts

Performances are on March 8-11, 2023 at 7pm at New York Live Arts.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Battery Dance presents Battery Dance NOW, featuring the work of three female choreographers, on March 8-11, 2023 at 7pm at New York Live Arts, 219 West 19th St., NYC. Tickets are $35 (standard), $20 (student/senior/veteran), and $75 (VIP opening night reception). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tickets.batterydance.org.

In its New York Live Arts debut, Battery Dance has assembled Battery Dance NOW, a program of three contemporary dance works that explore time and transitions: Robin Cantrell's "The Liminal Year" captures the natural resistance to isolation and the need to fight against fear; Ana Maria Lucaciu's "It Goes By Quick" explores the urgency and frustration of seeing time slip away; Tsai Hsi Hung's "A Certain Mood" was inspired by the contrasting shift from dark to light in the work of abstract expressionist painter Hans Hofmann.

Each work is set to an original music score. "The Liminal Year" and "It Goes By Quick" have never been presented in a theater before; both premiered at the 2021 Battery Dance Festival and will now receive full lighting and staging during this engagement at New York Live Arts.

As an added feature to the evening, Battery Dance presents the world premiere of "GREY," a music video featuring two Company artists, Jillian Linkowski and Razvan Stoian, who were commissioned by the band Eventually Epic to appear in this three-minute film.

In addition to four ticketed performances, Battery Dance will present a free matinee for New York City public school students. This performance is made possible with the support of the The Pierre and Tana Matisse Foundation.

Battery Dance is proud to present this program as part of its 47th annual New York City Season, which follows six months spent performing and teaching in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

It Goes By Quick

Choreography: Ana Maria Lucaciu with the dancers of Battery Dance

Music: T.M Rives (Original score) with music by Artie Shaw, AGF

Lighting Design: Leonardo Hidalgo

Dancers: Sarah Housepian, Vivake Khamsingsvath, Jillian Linkowski, Amy Saunder, Razvan Stoian

"It Goes By Quick" was created with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute of New York.

GREY

Director and Editor: Barry Steele

Music and lyrics: Eventually Epic (Debarun Bhattacharjya and Sachin Premasuthan)

Dancers/choreographers: Jillian Linkowski and Razvan Stoian

The Liminal Year

Choregraphy: Robin Cantrell

Music: Alexis Gideon

Costumes: Christine Darch

Lighting Design: Leonardo Hidalgo

Dancers: Sarah Housepian, Vivake Khamsingsvath, Jillian Linkowski, Zaki A'Jani Marshall, Amy Saunder, Razvan Stoian

A Certain Mood

Choreography: Tsai Hsi Hung

Music: Iggy Hung

Costumes: Tsai Hsi Hung

Lighting Design: Leonardo Hidalgo

Dancers: Sarah Housepian, Vivake Khamsingsvath, Jillian Linkowski, Zaki A'Jani Marshall, Amy Saunder, Razvan Stoian

"A Certain Mood" was created with the support of The Renate, Hans and Maria Hofmann Trust.




