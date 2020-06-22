Barkin/Selissen Project Launches Dancer Relief Fund

Contemporary dance company Barkin/Selissen Project (B/S P) is launching Dancers Above Water, an emergency relief fund for NYC-metro area dancers and choreographers during the Covid-19 crisis. Financial support of $500 will be awarded to local dance artists in-need. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis and recipients will be selected by lottery.

Interested artists may apply now through the B/S P website. Applicants will qualify based on professional performance status and financial need.

For more information on eligibility, please visit: https://www.barkinselissenproject.org/dancersabovewater

Barkin/Selissen Project, a NYC-based contemporary dance company founded in 2009, strives to blur lines between the emotional and intellectual, dream worlds and waking states. With dramatic shifts from nuance to explosive athleticism, Artistic Directors Kyla Barkin and Aaron Selissen's choreography infuses fresh perspective on subjects ranging from the complexities of mathematics to the complexities of human nature.

B/S P has been presented at venues across the U.S and abroad including Jacob's Pillow Inside/Out, SUNY Stony Brook's Staller Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, West End Theater, 92Y, Bryant Park, Tempe AZ Center for the Arts, Boston's Dance Complex, Touhill Performing Arts Center St. Louis, Yogykarta Indonesia, and Uferstudios Berlin Germany. B/SP also performed at the Edinburgh International Conference Center in Scotland as part of Booking Dance and the Fringe Festival. Partnerships for workshops include Sally Taylor's ConSenses, Festival of the Moving Body, Communicating in Partnerships through Dance/Hartford Performs, Balance 1 Academy Berlin, Limón Professional Studies Program, and more. Visit barkinselissenproject.org to learn more.

