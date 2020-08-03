Barkin/Selissen Project Announces Recipients of Dancers Above Water Relief Fund

Contemporary dance company Barkin/Selissen Project (B/S P) has given twenty-six dance artists from the NYC-metropolitan area financial gifts of $500 each through the Dancers Above Water Relief Fund.

The twenty-six recipients are professionals in an array of dance styles, from contemporary to hip-hop to flamenco and Middle Eastern dance. The recipients represent four of the five boroughs of New York City (Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Queens) with some also residing on Long Island and in New Jersey. Dancers Above Water will be offering another round of funding in early fall.

With ongoing uncertainty around the future of live performance and opportunities, the dance community is more in-need than ever before. B/S P is committed to keeping the vital dance community active in NYC and helping dance artists stay afloat by providing financial support as well as guidance and community resources through the Dancers Above Water Initiative.

For more information, please CLICK HERE.

