Ballet Kelowna To Premiere CIKILAXʷM: CONTROLLED BURN By Cameron Sinkʷə Fraser-Monroe & Cris Derksen

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Ballet Kelowna will present the world premiere of its second commissioned full-length work, CIKILAXʷM: CONTROLLED BURN, on May 1 and 2, 2026, at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Co-produced by the National Arts Centre’s National Creation Fund, the production features choreography by Ballet Kelowna Associate Artist Cameron sinkʷə Fraser-Monroe, with an original score by Cree composer and cellist Cris Derksen, projections by Euro/Omushkego Cree artist Andy Moro, and costumes by Navajo/Cherokee designer Asa Benally.

The new two-act narrative contemporary ballet marks what is described as Canada’s first Indigenous-led work of its kind. Fraser-Monroe returns to Ballet Kelowna following previous collaborations with the company, bringing a project developed over several years.

“We are thrilled to share this world premiere with Kelowna audiences, which represents the culmination of many years of working closely alongside Cameron sinkʷə Fraser-Monroe, in support of his growth as a visionary artist and leader,” said Artistic Director and CEO Simone Orlando. “As he returns to his original choreographic home with his first two-act narrative contemporary ballet, Cikilaxʷm: Controlled Burn, Kelowna audiences will be inspired by the work's artistic integrity and athleticism, underscored by a powerful and urgent message about the perils of climate change and wildfire mismanagement.”

Set in a dystopian future where wildfire season has no end, the ballet follows a young Indigenous firefighter whose beliefs are challenged when he encounters Mothkʷ, a protector of ancestral knowledge who practices cultural burning. The title cikilaxʷm translates to “prescribed fire” in nsyilxən, the language of the syilx (Okanagan) people.

Fraser-Monroe drew inspiration from Derksen’s composition Controlled Burn, as well as research by Dr. Amy Cardinal Christianson on Indigenous fire stewardship, Indigenous playwright Yvette Nolan’s The Unplugging, and British Columbia’s Forest Act of 1912, which restricted traditional cultural burning practices.

“Indigenous Peoples don't need to turn to a dystopian future to understand the government confiscating and banning cultural property and practices—we've lived it,” Fraser-Monroe said.

The production features Indigenous dancers McKeely Borger as Mothkʷ and MacKye White as Nathan, alongside the full company of Ballet Kelowna dancers. The creative process included collaboration with Cultural Advisors, including elders Betty Wilson and Dr. Elsie Paul of the Tla'amin Nation, and Syilx Knowledge Keepers Tara Montgomery and Elliot Tonasket.

Fraser-Monroe, a member of the Tla'amin First Nation, previously served as Ballet Kelowna’s first Artist in Residence and has created multiple works for the company. He also held a Choreographer in Residence position with Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet.

The development of CIKILAXʷM: CONTROLLED BURN has been supported by the National Arts Centre’s National Creation Fund, the BC Arts Council, UBCO’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, and additional partners including the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place May 1 and 2, 2026, at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Ballet Kelowna will offer 150 “Pay-What-You-Wish” seats per performance. Tickets are available at balletkelowna.ca or by calling 250-469-8940.