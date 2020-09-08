Ballet Industry Connects with Audiences and Raises Funds Via Zoom During Covid-19

Tune into Musical Point(e)s to show support for Ballet companies across the nation.

Maestro Ming Luke, a highly lauded ballet conductor with serious dance training, has launched a new chat series about ballet called Musical Point(e)s.

Each episode has major conductors and dancers breakdown how a famous ballet, like Swan Lake, becomes truly iconic. Sessions are free but viewers may make a donation to participating ballet companies. Register at mingluke.com/musical-pointes.

Sessions started on September 5th and will continue to air on Saturdays at 12pm EST through October 11th.

Programming includes:

Insider Access: These register-only chats offer young artists yearning to better perform these colossal works the chance to ask direct questions of San Francisco Ballet's Martin West, New York City Ballet's Andrew Litton and Tiler Peck, American Ballet Theatre's David LaMarche and Cynthia Harvey, and more.

Something for Everyone: This series will appeal to anyone who wants to know more about iconic ballets like The Nutcracker and Romeo and Juliet. It'll also increase audiences for classical music and ballet by discussing internationally loved and endlessly rewatched works.

Update on Industry Affected by Covid: Audiences will be able to ask the most respected names in ballet how the industry is adjusting and what future productions may look like.

