Ballet Hispánico Will Hold Free In-Person Dance Concerts With Young Dancemakers Company This Week

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's renowned Latinx dance organization recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures, presents a series of FREE in-person dance concerts with the Young Dancemakers Company, July 21, 23, 27, 28, 31, 2021, at various New York borough locations. Reservations are required for the livestream finale concert. To reserve tickets, email youngdancemakers@gmail.com. All performances are FREE and open to the public.

Each one-hour concert will be followed by lively dance-making with the audience, led by the company, plus post-concert Q&A.

Wednesday July 21 @ 4PM

The Plaza at 300 Ashland

300 Ashland Place at the corner of Lafayette Ave & Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Co-Presented by Downtown Brooklyn Partnership.

Programming at The Plaza at 300 Ashland is made possible by support from Two Trees Management Co.

Friday, July 23 @ 6PM

Culture Lab LIC

5-25 46th Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101

Tuesday, July 27 @ 1PM

Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance

2474 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461

Wednesday July 28 @ 2:30PM DANCE THE ART

@ 3PM STAGE PERFORMANCE

Socrates Sculpture Park

32-01 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City, NY 11106

Saturday July 31 @ 4PM

Livestream Finale Concert by CultureHub

Young Dancemakers Company - a performing ensemble of NYC teens - will perform a free concert of their unique, original choreography based on meaningful personal and social themes. The group dances to both live and recorded music, made in collaboration with professional composers. They will perform their latest works and an excerpt of Ann Reinking's Ritmo y Ruido being set by Ballet Hispánico artists, including Natalia Alonzo, who was part of the Company when Reinking originally set the piece in 1997, continuing the tradition of dance being passed from one generation to the next.

Current company dancers Antonio Cangiano and Omar Rivera along with former company soloist Natalia Alonso comprise the team preparing the Young Dancemakers Company for the performances, setting the piece, and guiding them once on tour. The young company will also participate in the 2021 Guest Repertory Project, which provides coaching and performance advice from experts in the field, including Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro.