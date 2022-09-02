Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Announces Fall Adult Class Series Registration Now Open

Classes are open to dancers of all levels and begin the week of October 3, 2022.

Sep. 02, 2022  
Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Announces Fall Adult Class Series Registration Now Open

Ballet Hispánico School of Dance has announced registration is now open for Fall adult classes in Salsa, Ballet Fitness, Hip Hop, and Flamenco. Classes are open to dancers of all levels and begin the week of October 3, 2022 at their studios on 167 West 89th Street, NYC. Classes are sold in complete series packages by genre. Classes must be purchased by package. No drop-in option available. The deadline to register is September 29, 2022. For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/additional-learning/adult-classes.

Salsa - Taught by Marisabel Vasconez

Mondays at 6:45-7:45pm | October 3 - December 5, 2022

Tuition: $190 for the 9-class series

Join us in the Beginner Salsa for Adults series starting this Fall! Get your body moving with us while learning the basic steps, shines, and partner work found in New York's Salsa On2 timing. All steps are safe for all ages and no partner is needed. This class explores the Latin dance of Salsa through body isolations, rhythm, and partner work which are explained and demonstrated in detail using dance kinesiology and theory.

Ballet Fitness - Taught by Victoria Vargas

Tuesdays at 7:15-8:15pm | October 4 - December 6, 2022

Tuition: $190 for the 9-class Tuesday series

Thursdays at 7-8pm | October 6 - December 8, 2022

Tuition: $190 for the 9-class Thursday series

Ballet Fitness classes are recommended to those who wish to build solid technical foundations in ballet, stay in shape, as well as prevent and recover from injuries. This class focuses on floor barre technique as well as center ballet work. Here, you will have the opportunity to learn to connect with and understand your body better; kickstarting the process of a better you. Ballet Fitness is for anyone looking for a low-impact form of exercise that will focus on strengthening their core and extremities using different targeted exercises to keep the body challenged. Our goal is to empower a healthier you by incorporating Ballet Fitness into your everyday life.

Hip Hop - Taught by Anthony 'AntBoogie' Rue II

Wednesdays at 7:30-8:30pm | October 5 - December 7, 2022

Tuition: $200 for the 10-class series

This class will give you the elements of hip hop grooves, culture and ability to express yourself on the dance floor. This class will clean your movements, correct bad habits, all while learning fun and energetic routines that will deliver an enriching cardio workout.

Flamenco - Taught by JoDe Romano 'La Chispa'

Saturdays at 2-3pm | October 8 - December 3, 2022

Tuition: $175 for the 8-class series

Join School of Dance faculty member, and former soloist and choreographer for the Jose Greco Dance Company, JoDe Romano "La Chispa", for an Adult Flamenco class series, exploring castanets, movement techniques, inspirational music, and more. ¡OLÉ!




