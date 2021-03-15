Ballet Hispánico Partners With Penn State For A Virtual '50 Year Legacy Experience'

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's renowned Latinx dance organization recognized this year as one of America's Cultural Treasures, continues its 50th Anniversary Celebration, partnering with Penn State's Center for the Performing Arts for a virtual "50 Year Legacy Experience."

The free online event begins on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 7:30pm ET and will be available to stream through Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 7:30pm ET. The center's debut of the recorded program will be followed by a live conversation with Ballet Hispánico's Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro moderated by Audience and Program Development Director Amy Dupain Vashaw.

To watch or find more information, visit https://cpa.psu.edu/events/ballet-hispanico-2021.

50 years ago, an extraordinary Latina immigrant, Tina Ramirez, embarked on a journey to share her joy of dance and create avenues of access for artists of color in her community. This journey resulted in Ballet Hispánico. In "50 Year Legacy Experience," Eduardo Vilaro guides viewers on an hour-long journey through Ballet Hispánico's past, present and future. From the literal and metaphorical burning of New York City in the 1970s through the company's 50th anniversary celebration, the event showcases some of dance's most influential, innovative and inspiring artists. Vilaro narrates the video, which showcases beautiful and engaging Latinx repertories, and immerses viewers in the depth and breadth of Latinx culture and dance.

"50 Year Legacy Experience" is narrated by Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO. Concept & Creation by Eduardo Vilaro; Joshua Preston, Chief Operating Officer; and Natalia Mesa, Community Engagement Director. Edited by Natalia Mesa

The film features excerpts from Danse Creole by Geoffrey Holder, Tres Cantos by Talley Beatty, Group Portrait of a Ladyby Vicente Nebrada, Batucada Fantástica by Vicente Nebrada, Recuerdo de Camp Amor by Talley Beatty, Cada Noche Tango by Graciela Daniele, Solo by Susan Marshall, Good Night Paradise by Ramón Oller, Guajira by Pedro Ruiz, Palladium Nights by Willie Rosario, Nube Blanco by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Asuka by Eduardo Vilaro, and Con Brazos Abiertos by Michelle Manzanales. Videos in the film are provided by Nel Shelby Productions and Video D Studios.

Contributions from the members of the Center for the Performing Arts and a grant from the University Park Student Fee Board help make the program free of charge. The program is part of the center's "Up Close and Virtual" 2020-21 season. Geisinger and Northwest provide support for virtual presentations by the Center for the Performing Arts.

For more information about forthcoming "Up Close and Virtual" season events, visit www.cpa.psu.edu/events.