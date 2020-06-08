Ballet Hispánico Continues B Unidos Series With NACÍ FACEBOOK WATCH PARTY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Ballet Hispánico continues its B Unidos video series program with Nací Facebook Watch Party, June 10, 2020 at 7pm EDT available at www.facebook.com/ballethispanico, https://www.ballethispanico.org/bunidos/watch-party, or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeBVCPHnWSLKF4c53fAqDRw/.

Nací (2009)

Choreography by Andrea Miller

Assisted by Allysen Hooks and Dan Walczack

Music by A Hawk and a Hacksaw, Capilla Antigua De Chincilla, Tony Gatlif, Francoise Atlan, Aicha Redouane, Monserrat Figueras, Pari intervallo, and Banda Ionica

Costume Design by Andrea Miller and Diana Ruettiger

Lighting Design by Savannah Bell

Drawing from the duality of her Spanish and Jewish-American background, choreographer Andrea Miller employs her distinctive movement style to investigate the Sephardic culture of Spain, with its Moorish influence and profound sense of community, despite hardship. World Premiere: 2009 at The Joyce Theater. Enjoy a Company performance from the comfort of your own home, followed by live Q&A sessions with Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico Eduardo Vilaro, choreographers and Company dancers.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You