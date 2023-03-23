Ballet Hispánico Announces The Legacy Gala, Honoring The Miranda Family

Ballet Hispánico announces The Legacy Gala, celebrating the life of its founder Tina Ramirez and her visionary leadership, passionate activism, and innovative artistry, and honoring The Miranda Family, Luis A. Miranda Jr., Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda, Luz Miranda-Crespo, Luis Crespo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vanessa Nadal, and Miguel Towns with the Nuestra Inspiración Award, to be presented by Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose.

The evening begins at 5:30pm with a red carpet and cocktail hour, followed by the opening night performance of the Company's annual season at New York City Center. The festivities continue with a presentation of the award during a seated dinner at The Plaza Hotel, with guest host Ana Navarro, co-host of The View, and featuring the music of Grammy Award winner Oscar Hernandez and the Spanish Harlem Orchestra and performances by students from the Ballet Hispánico School of Dance.

"Like our founder Tina Ramirez, The Miranda Family has built a legacy of advocacy and art," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispanico. "We are thrilled to present them with Ballet Hispánico's Nuestra Inspiración Award for their invaluable contributions not only to our company but for their tireless advocacy of Latinx cultures and artists throughout the United States and beyond."

The Miranda Family has amplified the voices of Latinx artists, paving the way for their stories to be shared with ever-widening audiences through their Miranda Family Fund. For Ballet Hispánico, their gifts have provided the next generation of Latinx artists with paths to professional success. The Miranda Family's support for Ballet Hispánico educational programs - including the tuition-free Pa'lante Scholars program for professional studies dancers - has created a way forward for young Latinx artists to live out their dreams, and to bring a new perspective to the American cultural landscape.

"Ballet Hispánico is a premier voice of the Latinx cultural experience in the United States that has changed so many lives through dance education, trailblazing works and community engagement," said Luis A. Miranda, Jr., patriarch of The Miranda Family. "Supporting the Pa'lante Scholars program, which provides tuition-free dance education to talented emerging professional dancers, is central to our family's belief in breaking down barriers for artists of color. For more than half a century, Ballet Hispánico has been a thought leader and gamechanger in the dance world, the Hispanic community, and throughout the country. We are deeply humbled to accept the Nuestra Inspiración Award as a part of this year's gala celebration."

As the nation's largest Latinx cultural organization and one of America's Cultural Treasures, Ballet Hispánico returns to City Center after its critically and publicly acclaimed 2022 run of Doña Perón, part of the first City Center Dance Festival. Hailed as "a cutting-edge crowd pleaser" (The Washington Post) and "smashingly theatrical" (Chicago Sun Times), Ballet Hispánico continues to showcase and amplify Latinx voices and artists through dance and culture.

In the opening night performance, Ballet Hispánico takes the City Center stage with a program featuring the works of innovative Latinx choreographers with roots in Cuba, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The program includes one of the company's signature works, Club Havana, Pedro Ruiz's homage to his Cuban homeland; and the World Premieres of two new works: Sor Juana by Michelle Manzanales and Omar Román De Jesus' first work for the Company, Papagayos.

The Ballet Hispánico Gala Dinner is a beloved New York event attended by some 500 leaders in the arts and business communities and is truly a spectacular evening filled with performances by the students from its School of Dance and, of course, live music that entices guests to take to the dance floor. The critical funds raised at the Gala provide dance training scholarships that change the lives of young people, inspiring performances by the professional Company, and immersive dance programs in communities across the United States and worldwide.

