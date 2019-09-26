Ballet Hispanico's Gabriela Estrada To Present MOURNING LOSS/CELEBRATING SURVIVAL

Gabriela Estrada will present the solo "Not a Single Carmen More!," (Ni Una Carmen Mas!), danced by Ivanka Figueroa as part of a performance entitled "Mourning Loss/Celebrating Survival," on October 5, named a Day of Action Against Domestic Violence.

Participants offer the program to raise awareness of the scourge of domestic violence, which can result in physical injury, psychological trauma, and even death. The devastating consequences of domestic violence can cross generations and last a lifetime. Similar projects will take place on October 5 in states across the country: Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, New York, New Mexico, Tennessee and Utah.

The performance, free to the public, will also feature soloist Sonali Skandan performing her "The White Horse of Conquest," which tells the story of a courtesan who is shackled to her life of servitude, and dreams to dance and be free;

Regina Ress will deliver a Grimm fairytale;

Vissi Dance Theatre will appear in an original work tba;

Dancers will be joined by storytellers Joy Kelly and Regina Ress, and musician Jeannine Otis.

Estrada's solo, "Not a Single Carmen More!", was inspired by Prosper Merimee's novel, which was adapted into Bizet's opera and several ballets, including works by Roland Petit, Alberto Alonso, and Mats Ek. Notes the choreographer: "Carmen is one of the most represented stories of domestic violence in theatrical arts.

GABRIELA ESTRADA is a multicultural dance educator, advocate, scholar, journalist, and artist devoted to the development of dance as art, tradition, and culture. Estrada is a registered ballet teacher from the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD), holds a BA and MFA in Dance from the U of California/Irvine, and a Ph.D in flamenco interdisciplinary studies from the department of Sociocultural Anthropology and Philology at the University of Seville.

In Mexico, Estrada founded the Dance Collage School of Dance, affiliated with the Royal Academy of Dance, and established DCG Dance Group, for which she produced works in contemporary dance and flamenco.

Estrada has served as founding faculty at the U of Sonora and taught dance lecture and technique courses at UC Irvine, Palomar College, MiraCosta College, Long Beach City College, and CAL State U/Fullerton. Her creative work embraces theatrical western dance forms, flamenco, and musical theatre.

Estrada supports Ballet Hispanico's mission as Community Arts Parnership Education Manager, furthering bridges between Hispanic and Latin American communities and the arts. In NYC, she is also a dance journalist for Eye on the Arts, is a member of New York Women in Film and TV, and participates in the Columbia U Seminars "Studies in Dance," where she will present her research on December 9, 2019.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You