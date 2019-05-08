Ballet Hispanico's Carnaval Gala Raises $1.2 Million

Ballet Hispánico's Carnaval Gala on May 6, 2019 at The Plaza Hotel raised $1.2 million in support of the organization's artistic, educational, and community outreach programs in New York City, across the United States and around the world. This includes the creation of new Company works, scholarships for students at the renowned Ballet Hispánico School of Dance, as well as numerous community arts and educational programs.

Ballet Hispánico honored Lourdes Lopez, Artistic Director of Miami City Ballet, with the Ballet Hispánico Toda Una Vida-Lifetime Achievement Award for her glass ceiling-shattering career as a Principal Dancer with the New York City Ballet, her extraordinary artistic leadership in the classical dance world, and for being a cultural ambassador for dance. The Ballet Hispánico Nuestra Inspiración Award was awarded to the television sensation Dancing with the Stars for nurturing a new generation of dance lovers, inspiring people to dance, and showcasing dance in all of its diversity.

"At THIS time, in THIS world, with THIS kind of intense need for human connection, we are raising our hand to be THE Latino voice for artistic excellence, cultural unity, and inclusion, filling a void that has existed for far too long," said Board Chair Kate Lear. "The time is now for Ballet Hispánico to cement its legacy as a cultural force. And with your help, we are able to do just that."

"One of the highlights of our gala is the moment we come together to give opportunities to our youth," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO. "A sincere thank you to all who supported us in this goal. You now will have the opportunity to transform the life of an aspiring student and make a difference in their future."

Ballet Hispánico's annual CARNAVAL Gala is a celebration of the impactful voices of the Latino world-an exciting and fitting way to showcase the resilience and unparalleled vision of one of America's cultural gems. Attended by more than 350 of New York's most influential civic leaders, philanthropists, and artists, the evening is filled with live Latin music and thrilling performances by the Ballet Hispánico Company and students of the School of Dance. This year's event included live music by Los Hacheros, and a Company performance choreographed by Val Chmerkovskiy of Dancing with the Stars,setting a piece on Company. Chmerkovskiy is a two-time World Latin Dance Champion and a 14-time U.S. National Latin Dance champion.

This year's Gala Chairs were Jody and John Arnhold, Richard Feldman, Kate Lear and Jonathan LaPook, David Pérez and Milena Alberti-Pérez, and Rita E. Rodriguez.

For more information, visit www.ballethispanico.org.

