Ballet Edmonton Closes Its Season With CONSENTUS This May

Consentus will feature two pieces by Ballet Edmonton's Artistic Director, Wen Wei Wang, Le Loup de Lafontaine, and Le Quattro.

Apr. 10, 2023  
On the heels of a successful national tour, Ballet Edmonton closes its season with Consentus, May 5 & 6 at the Triffo Theatre in MacEwan University's Allard Hall.

New commission Le Loup de Lafontaine will debut with the Victoria Symphony in Victoria, BC, on April 23 and 24, before opening in Edmonton. This new work features the music of Toronto composer Ian Cusson's Le Loup de Lafontaine - a Suite for Orchestra in Three Scenes.

Set to Max Richter's digitized postmodernist recomposition of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, Le Quattro takes us through the changing seasons as Wen Wei Wang's choreographic interpretation evokes images of nature, evolving weather, and the emotions they elicit.

Tickets for Consentus range from $20 - $40 and are available online at balletedmonton.ca. Performances begin at 7:30 PM at the Triffo Theatre in Allard Hall at MacEwan University (11110 104 Ave NW).

Ballet Edmonton is a ten-dancer contemporary ensemble under the artistic direction of Canadian choreographer Wen Wei Wang. Each season the company creates original work for their mainstage series in a mixed program format with various Canadian and international choreographic voices.

For more information, visit balletedmonton.ca.




Mark Mann has photographed everyone. Google his name, and you will find hundreds of famous people he has exquisitely captured through the lens of his camera. Actors. Musicians. Presidents. Literally everyone in the public consciousness. But perhaps his greatest undertaking was during the COVID-19 lockdown, when he could no longer work as he used to. “I thought I had this creative block,” he shares of the time. “But [really], what I did was taken away from me.” So, he turned to Loni Landon, a respected contemporary choreographer—and his sister-in-law—and the two joined forces to celebrate a group of artists who too had their craft taken away: dancers. And what was created? His new, fabulous coffee table book, Movement at the Still Point: An Ode to Dance.
Acclaimed Canadian dancer Julie Karn has joined famed choreographer Brian Friedman's Faux Riche Entertainment which will be touring in the United States and Canada this fall as part of the RADIX Dance Convention, a dance competition for ages 5 and over. 
