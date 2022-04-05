Ballet Edmonton Returns To The Triffo Theatre

With a return to the Triffo Theatre, Ballet Edmonton presents Program Three, a stunning program of three new works. Each piece reflects a diversity of choreographic styles and movement language. The evening opens with Persistence of Memory by Ballet Edmonton Artistic Director Wen Wei Wang, first conceived as a digital creation during the height of the pandemic.



"Creating this work when all we had was each other, and no theatres or audiences, still allowed us to build stories. This piece has grown into something quite powerful; It is time to invite others in" - Wen Wei Wang.



Also featured in the program are Montreal-based choreographer Andrea Peña and emerging creator Diego Ramalho.





Andrea Peña



Originally from Bogota, Colombia, Andrea Peña is a multidisciplinary artist whose creative practice transverses the fields of choreography, design and curation. Peña is Artistic Director of Andrea Peña & Artists (AP&A), a company that is recognized with awards and commissions for their conceptual, visceral and rigorous creations. AP&A was awarded with the 2018-19 Clifford E. Lee Canadian Choreography Award and the 2018 Hong Kong International Choreography award for best choreography.





Children of Land by Andrea Peña



In a time of extreme fragility, endurance and surrender, this work calls to its interpreters a journey of abandonment and resilience towards collective and individual human states. Politically in the time in which we live, this work aims to make space to meditate on our humanity and our intrinsic capacities for profound sentiments. Children of Land is supported by an original sound composition by Montreal-based composer Debbie Sleiman.





Diego Ramalho

Born in Mococa-SP, Brazil, Diego Ramalho's beginning in dance was in breakdance and Brazilian capoeira, eventually enrolling in formal ballet training at Kleine Szene Studio de Dança in Santo André SP, Brazil. In 2013, Diego was invited to be a member of Coastal City Ballet Company in Vancouver, BC, where he performed in full-length ballets as well as with contemporary choreographers such as Wen Wei Wang, Joshua Beamish and Erica Trivet. He joined Ballet Edmonton in 2018 and is exploring his choreographic voice under the mentorship of Wen Wei Wang.





Valei-Me by Diego Ramalho

A contemplation on how we are influenced by where we first "belonged." The creation explores how sound enters the nervous system and inspires movement. Sumptuous Brazilian music drives the framework and informs the narrative structure of this vivid new creation.



Ballet Edmonton is proud to celebrate these exceptional creative voices.