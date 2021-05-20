Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BWW Previews: The Pennsylvania Ballet's Streaming Spring Season of World Premieres

Featuring the work of Russell Ducker, Meredith Rainey and Juliano Nunes

May. 20, 2021  

BWW Previews: The Pennsylvania Ballet's Streaming Spring Season of World Premieres

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - The Pennsylvania Ballet will close out the 2020-21 season with three world premiere pieces, performed and filmed at the Performance Garage locally, streaming online. Broadway World was invited behind the scenes to photograph two of the three shows and share images with readers.

The three original pieces of choreography are Dance Card by Russell Ducker, Spillway by Meredith Rainey and Encounters by Juliano Nunes. All performances will be available to stream from May 27 through June 2. Tickets to view the streaming videos can be purchased for $25 at this link HERE.

Enjoy Broadway World's exclusive behind the scenes look at these amazing pieces.

From This Author Scott Serio