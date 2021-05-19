Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BIG Dance Fundraiser Brings The Big Easy To The Big D For A Great Cause

The evening pays tribute to this singular American city influenced by so many cultural and historical lineages.

May. 19, 2021  

Dallas Black Dance Theatre kicks off the summer with a dance party that brings the Big Easy to the Big D in its annual fundraiser, The BIG Dance.

The hybrid fundraiser, which has both in-person and virtual options, is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 8:00 pm - Midnight CDT at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora Street, Dallas, TX. 75201.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Dallas Black Dance Theatre's educational outreach programs and support scholarships to DBDT Academy.

Nonstop entertainment flows through the evening featuring New Orleans native artists Thaddeus Ford Band, Big Easy Brass Band, Brazilian Samba Dancers, Southern Belle Baby Dolls, DJ Kevy Kev, and stilt walkers.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre will transport revelers to New Orleans with a theme that epitomizes the Big Easy with its vibrant sounds and traditions, including Grand Marshal Michelle Gibson and the Mardi Gras Black Indian/ Big Queen from the Wild Apache Tribe.

The evening pays tribute to this singular American city influenced by so many cultural and historical lineages. In addition to high-energy live music on the Meyerson's east and west lobbies, this evening soiree features New Orleans-inspired culinary delights, dancing, and vignettes by DBDT dancers.

Norma and Don Stone, and Linda and Frederick Todd II are the Honorary Chairpersons of the fundraiser. Carisma Ramsey Fields and Kim Whitaker are co-chairs. The chairs have selected the theme, LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL! or LAISSEZ LES BON TEMPS ROULER! as they say in New Orleans. Event sponsors are JPMorgan Chase & Co., The Eugene McDermott Foundation, HALL Group, with additional sponsorship from HALL Wines. The official beer sponsor is Stella Artois.

For ticket details, visit www.DallasBigDance.com .


