Ariel Rivka Dance To Perform At Second Saturdays At Central

Led by award-winning contemporary choreographer Ariel Grossman, Ariel Rivka Dance will host an interactive performance at Second Saturdays at Central, a free, public community event at Central Presbyterian Church, 46 Park Street, Montclair, NJ on Saturday, May 11 at 3pm. The program, featuring the company's eight female dancers, will begin by teaching the audience the movement, followed by performance and a meet/greet with the dancers.

Second Saturdays was created to serve young children and families in the Montclair community, partnering with local arts organizations and businesses to bring free (or by suggested donation) events to the public. Second Saturday events are held on the second Saturday of each month, September through June, at 3pm.

Ariel Rivka Dance has just completed the company's 12th Season at Baruch Performing Arts Center in NYC. Along with presenting accessible, beautiful dance, Ariel Rivka Dance continues to engage new audiences through education and community initiatives.

WHAT: On Saturday, May 11, Ariel Rivka Dance will perform at Second Saturdays at Central, an event series created to serve young children and families in the Montclair community. FREE (suggested donation)

WHO: Ariel Grossman, Artistic Director, Ariel Rivka Dance, to present an interactive contemporary dance work with her company of eight female dancers, followed by a meet/greet with the company.

WHEN: Saturday, May 11, 2019 - performance at 3pm.

WHERE: Central Presbyterian Church, 46 Park Street, Montclair, NJ 07042

Photo Credit: David Gonsier





