Ariel Rivka Dance Presents CONCRETE CONNECTIONS: A Virtual Performance & Artist Commentary

Ariel Rivka Dance announces brand new digital programming, Concrete Connections: A Virtual Performance & Artist Interviews, to be presented on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 and subsequent performance cancellations, ARD is responding creatively-offering never-before-seen footage from a 2019 outdoor performance that was presented by the NYC Department of Transportation. The 50-minute film includes full performances of Four Concerned (2012), Mossy (2019), and Ori (2015). Interspersed among the virtual performances is reflective commentary from Artistic Director, Ariel Grossman, and collaborating Resident Composer, David Homan, along with two ARD dance artists.

The film will be made accessible via suggested donation. Suggested pricing starts at $5 for artists and $8 for general admission. All proceeds will go directly towards maintaining dancer salaries during this critical time of transition.

For more information, visit arielrivkadance.com.





