Applications Now Being Accepted For Kozlova Int'l Ballet Competition

The Kozlova International Ballet Competition is accepting applications for the next competition April 8-12, 2024 at the Kaye Playhouse.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

Applications Now Being Accepted For Kozlova Int'l Ballet Competition

The Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition, a worldwide event for both classical ballet and contemporary dancers and choreographers, is now accepting applications for the next event, April 9-12 at the Kaye Playhouse, NYC.   Applications may be sent by e-mail, and live auditions will be held in locations listed below.  Ages 11 to 25.For information or to apply, please visit www.vkibc.org

(A few past medalists from Japan, USA, Cuba,Valentina Kozlova will once again travel internationally to audition dancers for the April 9-12, 2024 at the Kaye Playhouse, NYC.  Those chosen will travel to New York to compete for company contracts and scholarships at schools around the world, dancing before a panel of teachers, company artistic directors, and other notables in the ballet and contemporary dance worlds.
Kozlova's schedule (more to be added)
United Kingdom - January 2024

Brussels, Belgium - January 2024
Cleveland, Ohio - February 2024
Gdansk, Poland - March 2024
In addition, Kozlova's schedule includes giving master classes, coaching, and staging classical ballets, most recently for the Boston Ballet and the Cleveland Ballet.



