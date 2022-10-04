Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Tap Dance Foundation Film Series Opens This Week

The three-part film series, in-studio and live streamed, will continue on Friday November 4 and Friday December 2, also at 8pm.

Oct. 04, 2022  

The American Tap Dance Foundation's First Friday Film Festival will kick off at 8pm on Friday, October 7 with Gertrude's Nose (a Tap Opera), at The American Tap Dance Center, 154 Christopher Street #2B. The three-part film series, in-studio and live streamed, will continue on Friday November 4 and Friday December 2, also at 8pm. The festival will revisit tap dance productions from the past, direct from the ATDF archives.

Gertrude's Nose (a Tap Opera) premiered at Dance Theater Workshop's Bessie Schonberg Theater June 26 - 29, 1996. Gertrude's Nose was described as "a tap dance oratorio," a soundscape for tap and vocalese, a style of jazz singing in which words are added to an instrumental soloist's improvisation, and poetry. Created by Brenda Bufalino in collaboration with guest artist /jazz vocalist Jay Clayton, the production featured dancers from the American Tap Dance Orchestra and others. The October 7 showing will include discussion and Q/A with Tap Master Brenda Bufalino and surprise guests. Visit atdf.org/events to learn more.

First Friday Film Festival evenings will be hosted by ATDF Executive/Artistic Director Tony Waag. All are open to the public, with proof of vaccination required, masks optional. Suggested Donation: $5.00. Space is limited. To reserve your place visit Shows & Events or call 646-230-9564 to register.


