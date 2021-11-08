American Repertory Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER Returns in 2021

American Repertory Ballet announces the return of The Nutcracker this holiday season! Performances kick off at McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, November 26 through 28, and continue through December with stops at the Union County Performing Arts Center, the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial, and State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

"Nothing speaks to this time of year more than the music, the spectacle, the smiles on children's faces and spending time with family, than The Nutcracker," says Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel. "ARB has not performed this holiday favorite for nearly two years, and the dancers are eager to bring its magic and joy back to the stage."

The Nutcracker tells the magical story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they battle toy soldiers and larger-than-life mice, and travel through a whirlwind of dancing snowflakes to the Land of Sweets. Greeted by the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier, Clara enjoys a suite of brilliant and joyful dances before opening her eyes to the familiar sights of her own home. Was it all a dream?

"The excitement and wonder of this heartwarming production feels more meaningful than ever this holiday season," says Executive Director Julie Diana Hench. A holiday tradition for more than 50 years, American Repertory Ballet's The Nutcracker is one of the longest, continuously running Nutcracker productions in the nation.

Visit arballet.org to purchase tickets. Call 609. 921.7758 for more information.