American Ballet Theatre To Offer Online Classes For Children Ages 2â€“8 On InstagramÂ 

Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, children and parents can tune into @ABTSchool on Instagram for daily classes in ballet movement taught by former ABT dancers, faculty from the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (JKO) School and ABT teaching artists. All teachers are certified in the ABT National Training Curriculum. The classes will be available through Instagram TV (IGTV) and accessible for ABT JKO students, as well as the global community at large. Daily classes will engage

ABT's youngest students and their families by exploring musicality, fostering creativity and imagination, and teaching ballet fundamentals.

"We're happy to offer these classes to our ABT students and also to the wider public," said Cynthia Harvey, Artistic Director of the ABT JKO School. "As parents with young children are confined to their homes during this crisis, it is our hope that these classes will offer our youngest students and viewers everywhere a productive activity and an introduction to ballet movement."

Classes are pre-recorded for quality and will be uploaded at the following times:

ABTots (Ages 2-4): Tuesdays & Thursdays at 10:00AM EST

Primary (Ages 5-8): Mondays & Wednesdays at 2:00PM EST

Classes will be saved on the @ABTSchool IGTV feed for access following the initial broadcast.





