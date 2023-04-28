American Ballet Theatre Studio Company Returns To NYU Kirball For SPRING MOVES With Four New York City Premieres, May 19-20

ABT Studio Company: Spring Moves is returning to NYU Skirball for two performances on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at 7:00PM. The two-night engagement will feature the New York City Premieres of original choreography by Gemma Bond, Hope Boykin, Houston Thomas, and Aleisha Walker; solo Tatum Pole Boogie by Daniel Ulbricht; such favorites as George Balanchine's Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux, Kenneth MacMillan's Concerto pas de deux, and Vasily Vainonen's Flames of Paris pas de deux; plus a suite from Marius Petipa's Raymonda.

Led by ABT Studio Company Artistic Director Sascha Radetsky, the central mission of ABT Studio Company is to prepare its 12 pre-professional dancers - currently ages 16-21 - for careers at American Ballet Theatre or other leading ballet companies worldwide. An effective pipeline, nearly 80% of current American Ballet Theatre dancers are alumni of ABT Studio Company, including 14 Principal Dancers and 8 Soloists.

Each year, ABT Studio Company commissions new works from emerging and established choreographers, with a special focus on female choreographers, and engages the broadest possible ballet audience by performing varied repertory in a range of venues around the globe. ABT Studio Company's 2022-2023 season features performances in 14 cities around the United States, plus international performances in Hong Kong and 3 cities in the Philippines.

"There's nothing like a homecoming. After touring around the country and abroad, we're excited to return to our roots in New York City. Spring Moves features a range of classical, neoclassical, and contemporary repertoire - including the New York City Premieres of four thrilling new works - and a special guest appearance by fiery concert pianist Cecile Licad, whose keyboard may well combust during the closing dances. Please join us to see some of ballet's most promising and versatile young artists leave it all onstage for their home crowd," said Radetsky.



ABT Studio Company dancers performing in Spring Moves are Madison Brown, Finnian Carmeci, Kayke Carvalho, YeonSeo Choi, Kyra Coco, Brady Farrar, Ayami Goto, Lilia Greyeyes, Takumi Miyake, Vince Pelegrin, Sylvie Squires, and Alejandro Valera Outlaw.

Performances of Spring Moves include the following New York City Premieres:

The Go Between by Gemma Bond, a new work commissioned for ABT Studio Company, with music by Domenico Scarlatti and costumes by Lauren Starobin, accompanied by Cecile Licad on live piano. After winning the esteemed Leventritt Competition award at the age of 20, the Manila-born artist has gone on to be a highly acclaimed pianist worldwide. She will be accompanying ABT Studio Company on their April tour to the Philippines.

...if it ain't BA-ROQUE by Hope Boykin, a new work commissioned for ABT Studio Company, set to music selections by Agostino Steffani, George Frideric Handel, and Antonio Vivaldi performed by Cecilia Bartoli.

Knife's Edge by Houston Thomas, a new work commissioned for ABT Studio Company, featuring original music by Johannes Goldbach.

Do You Care? by ABT apprentice and former ABT Studio Company member Aleisha Walker, set to music by Johannes Bornlöf. Walker's Do You Care? won one of two Young Creation Awards presented at the 2023 Prix de Lausanne, where it was performed by ABT Studio Company member Madison Brown.

Lighting for all new works is designed by ABT Studio Company Production Manager Luke H. Woods.

Additional repertory works presented by ABT Studio Company at NYU Skirball will be Tatum Pole Boogie by Daniel Ulbricht, Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux by George Balanchine, Concerto Pas de Deux by Kenneth MacMillan, Flames of Paris Pas de Deux after Vasily Vainonen, and a Raymonda suite after Marius Petipa.

Program Subject to Change.

Tickets starting at $39, student and NYU pricing available, can be purchased online and at the NYU Skirball box office at 566 LaGuardia Place. Early bird pricing is additionally available with tickets purchased through April 18 receiving a $5 discount (exclusions apply).

For more information about ABT Studio Company, please visit ABT's website.