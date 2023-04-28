Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Ballet Theatre Studio Company Returns To NYU Kirball For SPRING MOVES With Four New York City Premieres, May 19-20

Performances to include repertory works and New York City premieres by Gemma Bond, Hope Boykin, Houston Thomas, and ABT apprentice Aleisha Walker.

Apr. 28, 2023  

ABT Studio Company: Spring Moves is returning to NYU Skirball for two performances on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at 7:00PM. The two-night engagement will feature the New York City Premieres of original choreography by Gemma Bond, Hope Boykin, Houston Thomas, and Aleisha Walker; solo Tatum Pole Boogie by Daniel Ulbricht; such favorites as George Balanchine's Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux, Kenneth MacMillan's Concerto pas de deux, and Vasily Vainonen's Flames of Paris pas de deux; plus a suite from Marius Petipa's Raymonda.

Led by ABT Studio Company Artistic Director Sascha Radetsky, the central mission of ABT Studio Company is to prepare its 12 pre-professional dancers - currently ages 16-21 - for careers at American Ballet Theatre or other leading ballet companies worldwide. An effective pipeline, nearly 80% of current American Ballet Theatre dancers are alumni of ABT Studio Company, including 14 Principal Dancers and 8 Soloists.

Each year, ABT Studio Company commissions new works from emerging and established choreographers, with a special focus on female choreographers, and engages the broadest possible ballet audience by performing varied repertory in a range of venues around the globe. ABT Studio Company's 2022-2023 season features performances in 14 cities around the United States, plus international performances in Hong Kong and 3 cities in the Philippines.

"There's nothing like a homecoming. After touring around the country and abroad, we're excited to return to our roots in New York City. Spring Moves features a range of classical, neoclassical, and contemporary repertoire - including the New York City Premieres of four thrilling new works - and a special guest appearance by fiery concert pianist Cecile Licad, whose keyboard may well combust during the closing dances. Please join us to see some of ballet's most promising and versatile young artists leave it all onstage for their home crowd," said Radetsky.

ABT Studio Company dancers performing in Spring Moves are Madison Brown, Finnian Carmeci, Kayke Carvalho, YeonSeo Choi, Kyra Coco, Brady Farrar, Ayami Goto, Lilia Greyeyes, Takumi Miyake, Vince Pelegrin, Sylvie Squires, and Alejandro Valera Outlaw.

Performances of Spring Moves include the following New York City Premieres:

The Go Between by Gemma Bond, a new work commissioned for ABT Studio Company, with music by Domenico Scarlatti and costumes by Lauren Starobin, accompanied by Cecile Licad on live piano. After winning the esteemed Leventritt Competition award at the age of 20, the Manila-born artist has gone on to be a highly acclaimed pianist worldwide. She will be accompanying ABT Studio Company on their April tour to the Philippines.

...if it ain't BA-ROQUE by Hope Boykin, a new work commissioned for ABT Studio Company, set to music selections by Agostino Steffani, George Frideric Handel, and Antonio Vivaldi performed by Cecilia Bartoli.

Knife's Edge by Houston Thomas, a new work commissioned for ABT Studio Company, featuring original music by Johannes Goldbach.

Do You Care? by ABT apprentice and former ABT Studio Company member Aleisha Walker, set to music by Johannes Bornlöf. Walker's Do You Care? won one of two Young Creation Awards presented at the 2023 Prix de Lausanne, where it was performed by ABT Studio Company member Madison Brown.

Lighting for all new works is designed by ABT Studio Company Production Manager Luke H. Woods.

Additional repertory works presented by ABT Studio Company at NYU Skirball will be Tatum Pole Boogie by Daniel Ulbricht, Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux by George Balanchine, Concerto Pas de Deux by Kenneth MacMillan, Flames of Paris Pas de Deux after Vasily Vainonen, and a Raymonda suite after Marius Petipa.

Program Subject to Change.

Tickets starting at $39, student and NYU pricing available, can be purchased online and at the NYU Skirball box office at 566 LaGuardia Place. Early bird pricing is additionally available with tickets purchased through April 18 receiving a $5 discount (exclusions apply).

For more information about ABT Studio Company, please visit ABT's website.



Review: PERIDANCE PRESENTS THE LEGACY FESTIVAL 40TH ANNIVERSARY at NYU Skirball Center Photo
Review: PERIDANCE PRESENTS THE LEGACY FESTIVAL 40TH ANNIVERSARY at NYU Skirball Center
'40 years ago, Peridance was born,' says Igal Perry, Founder and Artistic Director of Peridance Center and Peridance Contemporary Dance Company. '...I had two students, one investor, my family, and a dream.' Perry, speaking onstage at NYU Skirball Theater, celebrated the Legacy Festival commemorating 40 years of dance making, educating, collaborating, and innovating. The Legacy Festival concludes a week-long run of six different programs compiling works by internationally acclaimed choreographers. 'It's only fitting to have such a sensational lineup of events to celebrate this momentous anniversary,' says Perry. 'We couldn't be more excited to welcome audiences old and new to celebrate with us.'
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Presents GREEN AFTERNOON X Photo
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Presents GREEN AFTERNOON X
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will present Green Afternoon X – a site specific modern dance performance experience - on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 5 p.m. at the home of Marcia Previti and Peter Gumpel, 230 Old Stone Highway, East Hampton, NY. Wine and hors d'oeuvres will be served.
SDCF Reveals 2023 Barbara Whitman Award Recipient and Finalists Photo
SDCF Reveals 2023 Barbara Whitman Award Recipient and Finalists
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has announced the recipient and five finalists for the 2023 Barbara Whitman Award. Established by theatrical producer Barbara Whitman in 2021, the award recognizes a female, trans, or non-binary early-career director who has demonstrated a unique vision in their work with an unrestricted $10,000 cash prize.
Hybrid Movement Company & The Love Show Add An Additional Performance Of RIPE, April 3 Photo
Hybrid Movement Company & The Love Show Add An Additional Performance Of RIPE, April 30
Due to popular demand, Hybrid Movement Company & The Love Show are adding an additional performance of 'RIPE' on Sunday, April 30th.

More Hot Stories For You


Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Presents GREEN AFTERNOON XAmanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Presents GREEN AFTERNOON X
April 27, 2023

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will present Green Afternoon X – a site specific modern dance performance experience - on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 5 p.m. at the home of Marcia Previti and Peter Gumpel, 230 Old Stone Highway, East Hampton, NY. Wine and hors d'oeuvres will be served.
SDCF Reveals 2023 Barbara Whitman Award Recipient and FinalistsSDCF Reveals 2023 Barbara Whitman Award Recipient and Finalists
April 25, 2023

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has announced the recipient and five finalists for the 2023 Barbara Whitman Award. Established by theatrical producer Barbara Whitman in 2021, the award recognizes a female, trans, or non-binary early-career director who has demonstrated a unique vision in their work with an unrestricted $10,000 cash prize.
TITAS/DANCE Unbound Reveals 2023/24 Season
April 25, 2023

 TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND in association with the AT&T Performing Arts Center announces its 2023:24 season featuring 10 companies from five different countries including Japan, Canada, France, Israel and the United States.
Photos: Inside National Dance Institute's 47th Annual GalaPhotos: Inside National Dance Institute's 47th Annual Gala
April 20, 2023

National Dance Institute’s 47th Annual Gala on April 17th raised $1.7 million in support of its award-winning arts education programs that reach over 6,000 children every week. Check out photos from the event here!
Audrey Ross to Present DANCES I LOVE Concert This MonthAudrey Ross to Present DANCES I LOVE Concert This Month
April 16, 2023

Audrey Ross will present 'DANCES  I  LOVE' on April 29 at 7:30 PM and April 30 at 3 PM The Theatre at St. Jeans.
share