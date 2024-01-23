American Ballet Theatre Relaunches ABTots Program 2024

American Ballet Theatre has announced the return of ABTots, a unique parent/child engagement program designed for children two to three years old.

Led by ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School faculty and ABT Teaching Artists certified in ABT's National Training Curriculum, the session will be run from March 8 – May 17 and will offer weekly classes on Fridays from 10:00 A.M. –11:00 A.M. The 10-class series will be held at ABT's 890 Broadway studios, located at East 19th Street and Broadway in Manhattan.

ABTots provides parents/caregivers and their toddlers the opportunity to explore ballet fundamentals and musicality, while fostering children's creativity, imagination, and friendships. With immersive, one-hour classes inspired by iconic ballets, children can discover the majestic beauty of the swans from Swan Lake or the joy of the dancing snowflakes from The Nutcracker.

The ABTots program prepares students for entry into the Pre-Primary level of the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School Children's Division, which places emphasis on rhythm, dynamics, and placement for three-year olds.

Enrollment is currently open for students who turned two years old by September 1 or turned three years old after September 1, 2023.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Families may inquire about enrollment information by email at jkochildren@abt.org or by phone at 212-477-3030 ext. 3339.