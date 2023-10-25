American Ballet Theatre Partners With Neiman Marcus For 2023 Fantasy Gift

For the first time, American Ballet Theatre will be featured in Neiman Marcus’s Christmas Book as one of the famed Fantasy Gifts for the 2023 holiday season. ABT’s gift invites you to become a “Star Performer of the Ballet,” stepping into the role of a world-famous ballet dancer during the 2024 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House.

This multi-night experience includes observation of a Company class, rehearsal of ballet steps with an ABT dancer, a pre-performance VIP toast, a private backstage stage tour, premier tickets to a performance, and your very own debut on the Met stage. The gift purchaser will also receive a complimentary one-year ABT membership.

The Neiman Marcus Christmas Book is a holiday tradition dating back to 1915, starting as a Christmas card inviting customers to the store to begin their holiday shopping. Since then, the Christmas Book has evolved into the ultimate wish list, including unique and functionally whimsical Fantasy Gifts for the last 64 years. These bold, thrilling, joyful, and philanthropic gifts seek to provide one-of-a-kind exclusive creations and experiences for Neiman Marcus customers, while also supporting several deserving charitable organizations.

Marking the start of the holiday season, the 2023 Fantasy Gifts, including American Ballet Theatre’s “Star Performer of the Ballet,” were revealed on October 25, 2023, in a press release by Neiman Marcus.

TO PURCHASE: Fantasy gifts are available for purchase from October 25, 2023, to January 31, 2024, via Neiman Marcus at 1-877-966-4438. The phone line is open seven days a week from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. CST.

FOR MORE IMFORMATION: Read Neiman Marcus’s announcement here, visit NeimanMarcus.com/FantasyGifts or call 1-877-966-4438.