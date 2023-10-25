American Ballet Theatre Partners With Neiman Marcus For 2023 Fantasy Gift

This multi-night experience includes observation of a Company class, rehearsal of ballet steps with an ABT dancer, backstage tour, and more!

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Review: JEKYLL & HYDE at KC Ballet Photo 1 Review: JEKYLL & HYDE at KC Ballet
Video: Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance Photo 2 Video: Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance
Review: ANEMOI/THE CELLIST, Royal Opera House Photo 3 Review: ANEMOI/THE CELLIST, Royal Opera House
Review: BLACK SABBATH - THE BALLET, Sadler's Wells Photo 4 Review: BLACK SABBATH - THE BALLET, Sadler's Wells

American Ballet Theatre Partners With Neiman Marcus For 2023 Fantasy Gift

For the first time, American Ballet Theatre will be featured in Neiman Marcus’s Christmas Book as one of the famed Fantasy Gifts for the 2023 holiday season. ABT’s gift invites you to become a “Star Performer of the Ballet,” stepping into the role of a world-famous ballet dancer during the 2024 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House. 

This multi-night experience includes observation of a Company class, rehearsal of ballet steps with an ABT dancer, a pre-performance VIP toast, a private backstage stage tour, premier tickets to a performance, and your very own debut on the Met stage. The gift purchaser will also receive a complimentary one-year ABT membership. 

The Neiman Marcus Christmas Book is a holiday tradition dating back to 1915, starting as a Christmas card inviting customers to the store to begin their holiday shopping. Since then, the Christmas Book has evolved into the ultimate wish list, including unique and functionally whimsical Fantasy Gifts for the last 64 years. These bold, thrilling, joyful, and philanthropic gifts seek to provide one-of-a-kind exclusive creations and experiences for Neiman Marcus customers, while also supporting several deserving charitable organizations. 

Marking the start of the holiday season, the 2023 Fantasy Gifts, including American Ballet Theatre’s “Star Performer of the Ballet,” were revealed on October 25, 2023, in a press release by Neiman Marcus. 

TO PURCHASE: Fantasy gifts are available for purchase from October 25, 2023, to January 31, 2024, via Neiman Marcus at 1-877-966-4438. The phone line is open seven days a week from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. CST. 

FOR MORE IMFORMATION: Read Neiman Marcus’s announcement here, visit NeimanMarcus.com/FantasyGifts or call 1-877-966-4438. 

 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Iconic Irish Band, THE SAW DOCTORS, To Play SummerStage NYC July 17 Photo
Iconic Irish Band, THE SAW DOCTORS, To Play SummerStage NYC July 17

Irish band, The Saw Doctors, will be performing at SummerStage in Central Park, New York on July 17, 2024. Get ready for a night of wistfulness, humor, and small-town nostalgia. Tickets go on sale on October 27th. Don't miss out!

2
Anne Plamondon Returns To Danse Danse With The World Premiere of MYOKINE Photo
Anne Plamondon Returns To Danse Danse With The World Premiere of MYOKINE

Anne Plamondon and the Body as a Source of Resilience and Hope - Read about Anne Plamondon's exploration of the body as a source of resilience and hope in her latest project.

3
Review: HOPEBOYKINDANCE Presents STATES OF HOPE At The Joyce Theater Photo
Review: HOPEBOYKINDANCE Presents STATES OF HOPE At The Joyce Theater

Through States Of Hope, a fully scripted, evening-length, new dance theater work, Hope Boykin shares experiences and insights in a multifaceted excavation of self-discovery, reshaping, and renewal—a dance memoir of sorts.

4
American Ballet Theatre Partners With Neiman Marcus For 2023 Fantasy Gift Photo
American Ballet Theatre Partners With Neiman Marcus For 2023 Fantasy Gift

For the first time, American Ballet Theatre will be featured in Neiman Marcus’s Christmas Book as one of the famed Fantasy Gifts for the 2023 holiday season. ABT’s gift invites you to become a “Star Performer of the Ballet,” stepping into the role of a world-famous ballet dancer during the 2024 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER Video
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER
Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky Video
Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky
The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET Video
The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb Dances SCÈNES DE BALLET
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS