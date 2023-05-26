Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre To Host Workshop Series At Peridance

The workshop will be held Monday-Friday from 4-5:30 p.m. Individual classes are $24 per class; the full week rate is $100.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre announces their Workshop Series at Peridance from June 26-30, 2023. The workshop will be held Monday-Friday from 4-5:30 p.m. Individual classes are $24 per class; the full week rate is $100.

The Workshop Series at Peridance will include a blend of Modern Dance technique, company repertory, improvisation, and collaborative dance making. Exercises and repertory phrase work will focus on executing movement with physical clarity, intentional initiation, dynamic flow of energy through the body, compelling dynamics, and surprising rhythmic structures. During the workshop, dancers will explore working with props and creating movement guided by emotional expression. Dancers can attend any combination of days or all of the 5-day series. By attending multiple days, dancers will have the opportunity to deepen their own personal risk taking and expand their performance and creative skills.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul. Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 95 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has toured to festivals, presented open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.

Registration is available at https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/classic/ws?studioid=38909&stype=-117&sView=day&sLoc=0&date=06/26/23.

For more information, visit https://amandaselwyndance.org/peridance-workshop-series/.



Clymove Dance Honors ELISA MONTE This Week

Dancer/choreographer Clymene Aldinger has announced her company CLYMOVE's spring season May 26 & 27, presenting Time Signatures, an evening of nine contemporary dance pieces, all choreographed by Aldinger, and consisting of a series of solos, trios, and quartets, performed by four outstanding dancers whose divergent and contrasting life experiences celebrate the Company's individual uniqueness and shared humanity. 

CLYMOVE Dance Honors ELISA MONTE

Dancer/choreographer Clymene Aldinger announces her company CLYMOVE's spring season May 26 & 27, presenting Time Signatures, an evening of nine contemporary dance pieces, all choreographed by Aldinger, and consisting of a series of solos, trios, and quartets, performed by four outstanding dancers whose divergent and contrasting life experiences celebrate the Company's individual uniqueness and shared humanity. 


